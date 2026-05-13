Very Good Boy, Unfortunate That He Is No Longer With Us: Akhilesh Yadav On Prateek Yadav's Demise

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 13 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday mourned the untimely demise of his step-brother Prateek Yadav, calling him a "very good body" who was always mindful about his health and fitness.

The SP chief arrived at the Civil Hospital in Lucknow, where the mortal remains of Prateek Yadav have been kept for the post-mortem procedure.

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhana Gupta, passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38. Yadav was declared 'brought dead' at the Lucknow civil hospital.

The exact cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed, and a post-mortem examination is being conducted.

Speaking to the reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said, "I have seen him since childhood. It is unfortunate that he is no longer with us today. Since childhood, he has been conscious of his health and his fitness. He wanted to achieve something and go forward in life. He was a very good boy who wanted to do something through his hard work. It is a matter of great sorrow that he is no longer with us today."

The Kannauj MP said that the legal procedure will be carried out according to the law and the family.

"Naturally, we will follow whatever the law says and what the family says," he said.

Recalling his last meeting with Prateek Yadav, the SP chief said, "I can't say the exact date, but I met him about two months ago. Even then, I had told him to take care of his health and business. Sometimes people get sad over the losses incurred in the business."

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav took to X and said, "The passing of Shri Prateek Yadav Ji is deeply saddening. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tribute."

Prateek Yadav had been experiencing lung problems for quite some time. He was receiving treatment for a blood clot in his lungs. When his health worsened in the morning and he became unresponsive, his family quickly took him to the Civil Hospital.