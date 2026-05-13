CM Vijay Seeks Trust Vote In TN Assembly Congress, Left, VCK Extend Support

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday moved the confidence motion in the state Assembly, seeking to prove the majority of his newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government amid dramatic political developments and growing divisions within the AIADMK.

Soon after the motion was introduced on the floor of the House, MLAs belonging to the Congress Legislature Party and the CPI, CPI(M) formally extended their support to the Vijay-led administration, strengthening the ruling alliance's position during the crucial floor test. Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) also backed the confidence motion, indicating broad support for the new government from its alliance partners.

In a significant political development, a section of rebel AIADMK legislators led by senior leaders C.Ve. Shanmugham and S.P. Velumani also extended support to the Vijay government during the trust vote proceedings. The move further deepened the internal crisis within the AIADMK, which has been witnessing an intense leadership tussle following the Assembly election defeat.

The confidence vote assumes significance as the TVK emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded Assembly elections, but fell short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. The party subsequently formed the government with the backing of Congress, CPI(M), CPI, and VCK.

Participating in the debate on the confidence motion, VCK MLA Vanni Arasu raised several policy demands and urged the new administration to adopt progressive reforms and continue welfare-oriented governance.

Addressing the Assembly, Arasu called for the enactment of a stringent law against superstitious practices, including astrology, arguing that scientific temper and rational thinking should be promoted across society. His remarks drew attention in the House, as the issue has long remained part of Tamil Nadu's rationalist political discourse.

The VCK legislator also urged the government to take immediate diplomatic and administrative steps to resolve the recurring issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near the International Maritime Boundary Line. He stressed that protecting the livelihoods and safety of fishermen from coastal districts must remain a priority for the new administration.

In addition, Arasu appealed to the Vijay government to continue key welfare initiatives introduced by the previous DMK administration, including the Breakfast Scheme for school students.

The Assembly proceedings continued amid intense political interest, with the ruling alliance appearing comfortably placed to secure the numbers required to win the trust vote.