'Aur Kuch Chahiye?' Swiggy Instamart's Emergency Wedding Delivery Goes Viral, Internet Loves The Chaos (WATCH)

A hilarious video showing a Swiggy Instamart delivery executive rushing into a wedding venue for an“emergency” order has taken social media by storm, with users calling it peak quick-commerce culture in India. The viral clip, shared widely online, captured the unexpected moment when a delivery partner arrived during wedding celebrations carrying items urgently needed for a ceremony.

The now-viral video showed guests gathered at the venue while the delivery executive made his way through the crowd with the order. Social media users were left amused by the idea that even weddings now depend on 10-minute delivery apps for last-minute arrangements. While the exact contents of the order were not officially confirmed, online discussions suggested it included items urgently required for rituals and event preparations.

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What made the moment even more entertaining was Swiggy Instamart's witty reaction to the viral post. Responding to the clip online, the company cheekily wrote,“Aur kuch chahiye?” The playful comment quickly grabbed attention and added to the internet frenzy around the incident.

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Users flooded social media with funny reactions and memes, with many joking that Indian weddings are now impossible without quick-commerce apps. Several people praised delivery platforms for becoming“lifesavers” during emergencies, while others joked that soon wedding planners themselves might be replaced by instant delivery services.

One user quipped that India had officially entered the era of“shaadi-commerce,” while another commented that“Instamart is now an essential wedding guest.” The incident also reignited conversations about how deeply quick-delivery platforms have become integrated into everyday Indian life - from groceries and medicines to forgotten wedding essentials.

Swiggy Instamart, the quick-commerce arm of Swiggy, has increasingly gone viral for unusual and humorous deliveries in recent months. The wedding venue clip is now the latest example of how India's booming instant-delivery culture continues to create relatable and meme-worthy moments online.

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