Trilateral Memorandum Signed To Support Smes' Green Transition - JEDCO

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A trilateral cooperation memorandum was signed on Tuesday to support the green transition of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and bolster sustainable economic growth in the Kingdom.

The memo was signed between the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), the National Fund for Enterprise Support (NAFES), an affiliate of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), and the "Promotion of Green Activities in Industrial Enterprises" project, implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

JEDCO Acting Executive Director Dana Zoubi, HCST Secretary-General and Chairman of the NAFES Supervisory Committee Mashhour Rifai, and Director of the GIZ green activities project Simon Floeth signed the memorandum, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agreement aims to implement a national project focused on the green transformation of Jordanian SMEs by providing technical consultancy, specialised financial support in environmental sustainability, and networking opportunities with financing bodies to facilitate access to green funding.

Rifai stressed that the partnership is a strategic step aligned with the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), which places sustainability and competitiveness at the core of national development.

He noted that NAFES seeks to empower SMEs to move beyond theoretical awareness of green concepts toward practical, measurable application.

"The green transition is no longer merely an environmental obligation. It is a genuine economic opportunity that contributes to reducing energy and water costs, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving product quality and market access," Rifai said.

He highlighted that the initiative creates a scalable national ecosystem for green transformation across various economic sectors.

Floeth noted that the partnership is“vital” for enabling SMEs to adopt business models that are more resource-efficient and competitive.

He said that the project would provide technical assistance to identify resource efficiency opportunities and translate green plans into actionable measures.

Floeth added that the initiative reflects the importance of concerted national and international efforts to accelerate the shift towards a green economy and sustainable development in Jordan.

Zoubi said that the memorandum embodies a shared commitment to integrating national and international efforts to support SMEs, marking the start of a long-term collaboration.

She noted that the cooperation aims to provide SMEs with green readiness assessments, capacity-building programmes, and technical expertise, alongside the financial support necessary to adopt sustainable production practices.

The partnership aligns with the "sustainable environment" and "high-value industries" pillars of the EMV (2022–2033), which prioritises sustainable growth and the transition to a green economy in accordance with the Kingdom's commitments to sustainable development goals and the climate action agenda.