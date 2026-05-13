Bengaluru Shocker: 23-Year-Old Delivery Agent Stabbed For Honking At Men Blocking Road

A 23-year-old courier delivery worker was allegedly stabbed by a group of four men for honking at them while they blocked a road in east Bengaluru's Banaswadi area. According to the complaint lodged by Appu, a resident of Sathyanagar, the violent incident unfolded between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on May 9 while he was returning home after work. As he reached I Cross, he reportedly found a group of men obstructing the road and refusing to let him pass.

Appu honked and asked the men to make way, but the situation spiralled into a heated confrontation. The accused allegedly picked a quarrel with him, and during the altercation, one of the men stabbed Appu on the upper left side of his chest.

Hearing his cries for help, local residents and passers-by rushed to the spot, forcing the attackers to flee before they could cause further harm.

Appu was immediately taken to a hospital by his elder brother for treatment. Police later registered a case under Section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means.