Kremlin Using Criminal Networks And Mercenaries To Destabilize EU Countries CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation cited German media reports in a statement published on Telegra.

“After the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from several European capitals over espionage suspicions, Moscow shifted to a new tactic. Instead of relying on career intelligence officers, Russian intelligence services increasingly recruit so-called disposable operatives – individuals enlisted through Telegram, social media, and criminal channels to carry out sabotage, arson, surveillance, and other destabilizing actions,” the statement said.

According to the CCD, these operatives are abandoned after completing their assignments, making it more difficult for investigators to establish direct links to Russian intelligence services.

The Center noted that European security agencies and governments are increasingly emphasizing the need to view Russia not as the source of isolated incidents, but as a state systematically waging hybrid warfare.

The CCD added that Russia is attempting to apply similar tactics in Ukraine by recruiting individuals to carry out sabotage and other destructive activities.

Kremlin intensifying work with Russians abroad to conduct hybrid operations –

To counter such threats, the Center, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, has prepared public guidance on how to avoid becoming a target of Russian intelligence recruitment efforts.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced plans to intensify work with“compatriots” abroad amid what it described as hybrid confrontation with the West.