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Training Aircraft Crashes Near Baramati Airport In Pune

Training Aircraft Crashes Near Baramati Airport In Pune


2026-05-13 12:30:40
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A training aircraft crashes near Baramati airport in Pune district. More details awaited: Pune Rural Police

More details are being added

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Live Mint

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