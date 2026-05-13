IPL 2026: GT Crush SRH By 82 Runs For Their Biggest-Ever Win

GT Register Biggest IPL Win Over SRH

Gujarat Titans (GT) registered the biggest win in their Indian Premier League (IPL) history, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 82 runs at Ahmedabad, outdoing their two-day-old record. While defending 169 runs, a sensational effort in the powerplay from Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj kept the pressure on SRH, who were skittled out for just 86 runs in 14.5 overs, without any of their batters touching the 20-run mark.

A Night of Records

Just on May 9, GT had beaten Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 77 runs, bundling them out for 152 while chasing 230 runs, to register their biggest IPL win ever. Also, this is the biggest loss for SRH in terms of runs, outdoing their 80-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last season, skittled out for 120 runs in 16.4 overs while chasing 201 set by KKR, courtesy a three-wicket haul from pacer Vaibhav Arora.

For SRH, this is the first time since 2024 that they failed to chase a sub-200 target in IPL. Being skittled out for 86 is their lowest all-out total in IPL history, 10 runs less than the 96 runs scored against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019 at Hyderabad.

168 runs defended by GT is also the second-lowest total successfully defended in IPL 2026 after 159 by RR against LSG at Lucknow. This is the GT's sixth successive win against SRH in seven completed games, including four wins at their home turf of Ahmedabad.

Sudharsan, Washington Fifties Power GT

Coming to the toss, SRH opted to bowl first and GT was reduced to 26/2, with Sai Sudharsan (61 in 44 balls, with five fours and two fifties) carrying out the repair job with Nishant Sindhu (22 in 14 balls, with three fours and a six) with a 38-run stand and then a 60-run stand with Washington Sundar (50 in 33 balls, with seven fours and a six). GT reached 168/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of fifties from Sudharsan and Washington. Praful Hinge (2/17 in three overs) and Sakib Hussain (2/37 in four overs) bowled superbly for SRH. Skipper Pat Cummins also had a four-over spell of 1/20.

Rabada's Powerplay Spell Derails SRH Chase

During the chase, Mohammed Siraj (1/11 in three overs) started strong by removing Travis Head for a duck. Kagiso Rabada (3/28 in four overs) dismantled the top-order consisting of Abhishek Sharma (6), Ishan Kishan (11) and Smaran Ravichandran (9), reducing SRH to 32/4 in 5.5 overs. Later, it was Jason Holder (3/20 in four overs) and Prasidh Krishna (2/23 in three overs) who skittled out SRH for just 86 runs, with SRH skipper Cummins (19) being the top scorer.

Standings and Player of the Match

Rabada was adjudged to be the 'Player of the Match' for his sensational powerplay spell. With eight wins and four losses, GT stays at the top of the table with 16 points, and SRH has slid to third with seven wins and five losses, with 14 points. (ANI)

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