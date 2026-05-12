SBU Detains Russian Spotter Guiding Strikes On Sloviansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the announcement was made by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Investigators identified the suspect as a locally recruited unemployed woman. Russian intelligence services reportedly used her son – a member of armed formations under Russia's Southern Military District currently fighting on the eastern front – to recruit her into cooperation.

Using her son as an intermediary, Russian handlers instructed the woman to track temporary deployment sites of Ukraine's Defense Forces in and around Sloviansk.

According to the investigation, after obtaining the coordinates, Russian forces planned to carry out targeted attacks using kamikaze drones, heavy guided aerial bombs, and missile weapons.

To gather intelligence, the suspect disguised her activities as ordinary conversations, asking acquaintances for information about Ukrainian defenders in the Donetsk region.

The woman later established an additional communication channel through a former Sloviansk resident who had moved to Russia and now administers a Telegram channel used by Russian forces to collect information about Ukrainian troops.

The reportedly sent voice messages containing the locations and movement routes of Ukrainian forces operating on the Kramatorsk front.

The SBU said it uncovered and documented the suspect's activities step by step. After securing the relevant Defense Forces locations, officers detained the woman.

During searches, authorities seized a smartphone containing intelligence data and correspondence with Russian handlers.

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Investigators charged the suspect under Part 2 of Article 111 of Ukraine's Criminal Code – high treason committed under martial law.

The woman remains in custody and faces a possible life sentence with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing to identify and prosecute all members of the alleged Russian agent network.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a court in Odesa recently placed a 46-year-old local resident in custody on suspicion of treason for passing information about military facilities and Ukrainian air defense operations to Russian intelligence services.