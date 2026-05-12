Invitation To The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting Of Mosanada Facilities Management Services Q.P.S.C.
In the event a quorum is not achieved, a second meeting will be held on Sunday, 14 June 2026 at the same time and venue.
Agenda of the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting
1. Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association as the below:
- To add new business activities in line with the Company's intended future expansion strategy, which will be subject to obtaining the required approvals from the competent regulatory authorities; and To ensure compliance with the Corporate Governance Code for Listed Companies issued pursuant to QFMA Board Resolution No. (5) of 2025, which will be subject to obtaining the required approvals from the competent regulatory authorities.
2. Authorising the Chairman of the Board, or any Board member or member of the executive management mandated by the Chairman, to individually:
- Represent the Company before any competent authority to attend to all formalities required for the amendments to the articles of association of the Company. This includes (but is not limited to) preparing, signing, negotiating, and amending all relevant documentation; To sign the amended articles of association, and perform any amendments that may be requested by the competent regulatory authorities; and To adopt any resolution or take any action as may be necessary or desirable to implement any and all of the above resolutions including, without limitation, to apply to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, submit all required documents and applications to competent authorities or other third parties, to attend before the Ministry of Justice and complete any procedures or sign any documents (including the amended articles of association) or application for the purpose of obtaining the approval of the Commercial Affairs Department of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, or any other department or ministry.
Abdulaziz Al-Mahmoud Al-Shareef Chairman of the Board of DirectorsMosanada Facilities Management Services Board of Directors EGM
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