Invitation To The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting Of Mosanada Facilities Management Services Q.P.S.C.

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Board of Directors of Mosanada Facilities Management Services P.Q.S.C. (the“Company”) is pleased to invite the Company's shareholders to attend the Extraordinary General Assembly (“EGM”) meeting of the Company, which will be held virtually on Sunday, 7 June 2026 at 5:00 p.m.(Doha time – State of Qatar) Via Zoom Video Conferencing, to consider and approve the items set out in the agenda below.

In the event a quorum is not achieved, a second meeting will be held on Sunday, 14 June 2026 at the same time and venue.

Agenda of the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting

1. Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association as the below:

To add new business activities in line with the Company's intended future expansion strategy, which will be subject to obtaining the required approvals from the competent regulatory authorities; and To ensure compliance with the Corporate Governance Code for Listed Companies issued pursuant to QFMA Board Resolution No. (5) of 2025, which will be subject to obtaining the required approvals from the competent regulatory authorities.

2. Authorising the Chairman of the Board, or any Board member or member of the executive management mandated by the Chairman, to individually:

Represent the Company before any competent authority to attend to all formalities required for the amendments to the articles of association of the Company. This includes (but is not limited to) preparing, signing, negotiating, and amending all relevant documentation; To sign the amended articles of association, and perform any amendments that may be requested by the competent regulatory authorities; and To adopt any resolution or take any action as may be necessary or desirable to implement any and all of the above resolutions including, without limitation, to apply to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, submit all required documents and applications to competent authorities or other third parties, to attend before the Ministry of Justice and complete any procedures or sign any documents (including the amended articles of association) or application for the purpose of obtaining the approval of the Commercial Affairs Department of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, or any other department or ministry.

For more information, please contact us on: +974 71727285 or email: [email protected] Notes: Only shareholders who are registered in the Qatar Central Securities Depository's shareholder register of the Company, issued upon the close of trading on the day of the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting, are eligible to attend and vote. Every shareholder has the right to attend the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting and has a number of votes equal to the number of shares held. Resolutions shall be passed by the absolute majority of the shares represented at the meeting. Minors and persons placed under guardianship shall be represented by their legal guardians. Attendance and voting by proxy at the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting are permitted, provided that the proxy is a shareholder and that the delegation is specific and in writing. Shareholders may not authorize any member of the Board of Directors to attend the meeting on their behalf. In all cases, the number of shares held by the proxy in that capacity shall not exceed five percent (5%) of the Company's share capital. Where the shareholder is a corporate entity, the shareholder may appoint a representative to attend the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting by issuing a written authorization duly signed and stamped, in accordance with the normal practice, by the authorized signatory of the corporate shareholder. Neither the distrainer nor the pledger shall have the right to attend or vote on resolutions of the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting. In the event of a failure to attain a quorum for the first Extraordinary General Assembly meeting, the proxies issued to attend the first meeting shall be considered valid and effective for any subsequent meeting, unless they are expressly cancelled by the concerned shareholder through a written notice submitted to the Company's Investor Relations team at least one day prior to the date of the meeting.

Abdulaziz Al-Mahmoud Al-Shareef Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mosanada Facilities Management Services Board of Directors EGM