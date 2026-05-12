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HH The Amir, Turkish FM Discuss Developments


2026-05-12 11:02:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Tuesday in his office at Lusail Palace with Turkish Minister Hakan Fidan. They reviewed the strategic co-operation relations between the two sisterly countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

They also discussed developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the US and Iran, and the efforts to de-escalate tensions and consolidate a pathway for a diplomatic solution to enhance international security and stability.

Hakan Fidan ceasefire Security

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Gulf Times

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