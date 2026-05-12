HH The Amir, Turkish FM Discuss Developments

They also discussed developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the US and Iran, and the efforts to de-escalate tensions and consolidate a pathway for a diplomatic solution to enhance international security and stability.

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