Indian American Author Simplifies Hinduism For Young Minds

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, May 13 (IANS) A new illustrated children's book, Discovering Hinduism: The Timeless Path of Kindness, Truth & Love, attempts to explain one of the world's oldest living traditions in simple language for young readers while presenting Hinduism as a faith rooted in“kindness, truth and love.”

Written by Ohio-based Indian American author Usha Mahajan, the 63-page book is designed for“family reading and classroom use” and is aimed particularly at children between six and 12 years old.

The book avoids heavy theological debate. Instead, it introduces Hindu philosophy through short explanations, stories, symbols and moral lessons. The language remains direct and conversational throughout, often linking spiritual ideas to everyday life for children.

“Hinduism is one of the world's oldest religions. It began in India and teaches kindness, truth and respect for all living beings,” the introduction says.

Mahajan structures the book around core Hindu concepts including Dharma, Karma, Ahimsa, Moksha and Seva. Each idea is explained using simple examples. The section on Dharma says it means“living in the right way in everyday life” through“truthfulness”,“compassion”,“non-violence” and“charity.”

The book's strongest feature is its accessibility. Complex philosophical themes are broken down into short lessons supported by vivid illustrations of temples, families, sages and festivals. The section on“One God, Many Forms” compares divine reality to“a single stream of light” appearing as“many colors of the rainbow.”

Rather than presenting Hinduism only through rituals, the book repeatedly returns to ethics and behaviour.“Be kind. Tell the truth. Respect all life. Remember God,” one chapter says while addressing misconceptions about Hinduism.

Several chapters directly tackle what the author describes as myths surrounding Hinduism. One chapter rejects the idea that Hinduism teaches caste discrimination, arguing that original teachings focused on roles based on“abilities and actions - not birth.” Another chapter explains that Hindus“do not worship stone or clay” but use Murtis as sacred forms helping devotees connect with God.

The book also devotes considerable space to Hindu scriptures and epics. The Ramayana, Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita are presented not as distant religious texts but as practical guides teaching courage, devotion and responsibility.

Its tone remains inclusive throughout. The chapter“Unity in Diversity” says Hinduism teaches“there is one Truth, but people understand and express it in many different ways.”

At times, the book's simplified approach leaves little room for historical complexity or competing interpretations within Hindu traditions. Yet its purpose is clear from the outset: to provide young readers with a gentle and positive introduction to Hindu thought and culture.

Mahajan, a retired mental health professional who co-founded a mental health and substance use treatment centre in Ohio, says her work is rooted in“Hindu philosophy and values-based learning.”

Books introducing Hindu philosophy to children have gained greater visibility in recent years, particularly among Indian diaspora families in the United States seeking culturally rooted educational material for younger generations. Themes such as yoga, meditation, karma and mindfulness have also entered mainstream global discourse beyond religious settings.