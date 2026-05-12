George Weston Limited Announces Election Of Directors

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company, founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (“Loblaw”) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Choice Properties”). Loblaw provides customers with grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and wireless mobile products and services. Loblaw also provides credit card and everyday banking services and insurance brokerage services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, mixed-use and residential properties across Canada.

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