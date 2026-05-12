Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Canada Signs Convention Establishing International Claims Commission For Ukraine

Canada Signs Convention Establishing International Claims Commission For Ukraine


2026-05-12 09:45:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the move on X, according to Ukrinform.

“I am grateful to my colleague Anita Anand for a big step: Canada became the first country outside of Europe to sign the Convention establishing an International Claims Commission for Ukraine,” Sybiha wrote.

He added that the Claims Commission is part of the broader accountability architecture intended to ensure justice and compensation for the damage and suffering inflicted on Ukraine and Ukrainians as a result of Russian aggression.

< Read also: Canada expands sanctions against Russia over abduction of Ukrainian childre

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Convention establishing an International Claims Commission for Ukraine was opened for signature on December 16, 2025, in The Hague during an international conference organized by the Council of Europe and the Netherlands. The Commission forms part of the broader compensation mechanism for damages caused by Russia's aggression.

On May 6, the lower house of Ireland's parliament, the Dáil Éireann, ratified the Convention establishing an International Claims Commission for Ukraine.

MENAFN12052026000193011044ID1111106174



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search