Canada Signs Convention Establishing International Claims Commission For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the move on X, according to Ukrinform.

“I am grateful to my colleague Anita Anand for a big step: Canada became the first country outside of Europe to sign the Convention establishing an International Claims Commission for Ukraine,” Sybiha wrote.

He added that the Claims Commission is part of the broader accountability architecture intended to ensure justice and compensation for the damage and suffering inflicted on Ukraine and Ukrainians as a result of Russian aggression.

expands sanctions against Russia over abduction of Ukrainian childre

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Convention establishing an International Claims Commission for Ukraine was opened for signature on December 16, 2025, in The Hague during an international conference organized by the Council of Europe and the Netherlands. The Commission forms part of the broader compensation mechanism for damages caused by Russia's aggression.

On May 6, the lower house of Ireland's parliament, the Dáil Éireann, ratified the Convention establishing an International Claims Commission for Ukraine.