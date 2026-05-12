Sarah Fowlkes Shares 10 Practical Ways To Support Small Businesses In The A/E Industry

Sarah Fowlkes of New Braunfels, Texas, outlines simple, actionable steps professionals can take to better support small businesses in the A/E sector.

New Braunfels, TX, 12th May 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Sarah Fowlkes, Client Account Manager at Jacobs and President of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) San Antonio Post, is sharing a clear and practical message for industry professionals: supporting small businesses in the architecture and engineering (A/E) industry does not require major change-just consistent action.

Drawing from her experience working with federal clients and leading industry initiatives, Fowlkes is highlighting ten simple ways individuals can make a real impact.

“Most people want to support small businesses,” she says.“They just don't always know what that looks like in practice.”

Why Supporting Small Businesses Matters

Small businesses make up 99.9% of all U.S. businesses and employ nearly half of the private workforce. In federal contracting, the goal is to award at least 23% of contracts to small businesses, yet many still face barriers to entry.

In the A/E industry, these barriers often come down to access, visibility, and relationships.

“I've met firms that had the right skills but couldn't get in front of the right people,” Fowlkes explains.“That's where small actions from others can make a difference.”

10 Practical Ways to Support Small Businesses in the A/E Industry

Fowlkes emphasizes that support does not need to be complex. Instead, it should be intentional and repeatable.

Make One Introduction

Connect a small business with someone in your network. One introduction can open new opportunities.

“I've seen partnerships start from a single conversation at an event,” she says.

Invite Small Businesses Into Early Conversations

Bring them in before decisions are finalized, not after.

“Sometimes they're brought in too late to really contribute,” Fowlkes notes.

Follow Up After Meetings

A short follow-up message keeps momentum going and builds trust.

“Opportunities get lost when no one follows through,” she says.

Share Opportunities Within Your Network

If you hear about a project or need, pass it along.

“Not everything has to stay in your circle,” she adds.

Attend Industry Events With Purpose

Go in with a goal. Meet specific people. Make meaningful connections.

“Showing up is good. Showing up with intention is better.”

Ask Small Businesses What They Need

Do not assume. Ask direct questions and listen.

“Sometimes the gap is simpler than people think,” she says.

Highlight Their Work

Share their projects or expertise with your team or on professional platforms.

“Visibility matters more than people realize.”

Keep Communication Clear and Direct

Help reduce confusion in projects and conversations.

“A lot of delays come from unclear communication,” she explains.

Be Consistent in Your Engagement

Stay in touch over time. Relationships are built through repetition.

“It's not one meeting that builds trust,” she says.“It's many.”

Create Space at the Table

Make sure small businesses are included in discussions and decisions.

“Sometimes access is the only missing piece,” Fowlkes adds.

Turning Small Actions Into Industry Impact

Fowlkes believes these steps can create real change when practiced consistently. Her work with SAME has shown how small efforts can lead to long-term results.

“I've seen firms go from no traction to real opportunities because someone took the time to connect them,” she says.

She stresses that professionals do not need to wait for large initiatives to make a difference.

“A lot of progress comes from simple actions done well,” she explains.

Call to Action

Fowlkes encourages professionals to choose one of these actions and put it into practice this week.

“Start with one,” she says.“Then keep going. That's how things build over time.”

About Sarah Fowlkes

Sarah Fowlkes is a Client Account Manager at Jacobs, where she supports Army and Air Force clients. Based in New Braunfels, Texas, she also serves as President of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) San Antonio Post. With a background in business development, she focuses on strengthening relationships and expanding opportunities for small businesses in the A/E industry.