Sylogist Shareholders Elect Full Slate Of Board-Recommended Director Nominees At Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders



All six Sylogist director nominees and one Board-supported dissident director nominee elected to the Board Board reaffirms commitment to engaging with and representing the interests of all shareholders



CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Corporation"), a leading public sector SaaS company, today announced the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 12, 2026 in Calgary, Alberta.

At the Meeting, shareholders voted to elect all six of the Corporation's director nominees, along with Board-supported dissident shareholder OneMove Capital Ltd.'s director nominee Mary Filippelli, to the Board of Directors. Shareholders also voted to ratify the Corporation's Shareholder Rights Plan and to appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year.

"I want to thank shareholders for their support and the members of the Special Committee for their extraordinary effort during this process," said Tracy Edkins, Chair of the Special Committee and Director of Sylogist. "On behalf of the Board, the Special Committee worked diligently and in good faith to protect the interests of all shareholders, seeking to deliver a fair and reasonable outcome. Today's result is a clear endorsement of that approach. The Board remains fully committed to representing the interests of, and engaging constructively with, all shareholders as Sylogist pursues long term and sustainable value creation."

A total of 19,742,113 shares, or 84.75% of Sylogist's issued and outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting. Of these, 82.81% were voted on the Corporation's blue proxy.

Election of Directors

The first seven individuals listed below were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Meeting: