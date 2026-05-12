Sylogist Shareholders Elect Full Slate Of Board-Recommended Director Nominees At Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Errol Olsen
|13,630,471
|69.13%
|6,086,749
|30.87%
|Aziz Benmalek
|11,484,970
|58.25%
|8,232,111
|41.75%
|Tracy Edkins
|11,300,208
|57.28%
|8,426,698
|42.72%
|J. Kim Fennell
|13,862,443
|70.32%
|5,852,190
|29.68%
|Andrew Shen
|19,608,658
|99.47%
|104,088
|0.53%
|Andrea Ward
|13,852,341
|70.22%
|5,874,805
|29.78%
| Mary Filippelli
(Board-supported dissident nominee)
|19,656,936
|99.72%
|55,281
|0.28%
| Rhonda Bassett Spiers
(dissident nominee)
|8,439,944
|42.99%
|11,193,735
|57.01%
| Tyler Proud
(dissident nominee)
|8,140,487
|41.46%
|11,493,150
|58.54%
| Jonny Franklin Adams
(dissident nominee)
|5,867,344
|29.88%
|13,768,643
|70.12%
Shareholder Rights Plan
|Resolution
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Votes Against
|Ratification of Shareholder Rights Plan
|14,627,621
|74.17%
|5,093,742
|25.83%
Appointment of Auditors
|Resolution
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|To appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration
|17,211,569
|87.18%
|2,530,544
|12.82%
About Sylogist
Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to public sector customers globally across the government, non-profit, and education market segments. The Corporation's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at ( or at (.
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FGS Longview
Joel Shaffer, Justine Hall
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