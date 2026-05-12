GRAPHIC PACKAGING ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Graphic Packaging Holding Company And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired Graphic Packaging securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Graphic Packaging Holding Company (“Graphic Packaging” or the“Company”) (NYSE: GPK) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Graphic Packaging securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until July 6, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Graphic Packaging's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Graphic Packaging was experiencing significant inventory management issues, as well as significantly reduced demand and volumes and increased costs; (ii) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, which were likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; (iii) Defendants likewise overstated the strength and sustainability of the Company's business model and operations, as well as its ability to weather ongoing macroeconomic headwinds; and (iv) accordingly, the Company's previously issued FY 2025 financial guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Graphic Packaging shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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