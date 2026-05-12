Banzai To Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call On Friday, May 15, 2026 At 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time
|Date:
|Friday, May 15, 2026
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
|Webcast Registration:
|
A replay of the webcast and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company's investor relations section here.
About Banzai
Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai has over 150,000 customers including Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, Aflac, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RBC Wealth Management, and Fitch Group. Learn more at . For investors, please visit banzai.
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