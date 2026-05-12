MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lazaridis School of Business and Economics, Wilfrid Laurier University Closes the Market

May 12, 2026 4:46 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Kyle Murray, Dean of the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University, current students and alumni, joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate Wilfrid Laurier University's Lazaridis School of Business and Economics' 60th anniversary.



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The Lazaridis School of Business and Economics is celebrating its 60th anniversary throughout 2026. Throughout its history, the Lazaridis School has over 6,000 current students in undergraduate and graduate programs and over 40,000 international alumni. Built on a strong foundation of experiential learning and co-op, the Lazaridis School has Canada's largest business co-op programs in Canada.

"This anniversary is a moment to celebrate the ideas we've sparked, the leaders we've developed, and the impact we've created together," says Dean Kyle Murray. "As we look ahead, we do so with gratitude for those who built our foundation and excitement for the shared values that will continue to drive our future."

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kate Tippin

Director of External Relations

Lazaridis School

226-791-6489

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange