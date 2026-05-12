Crypto Decouples From U.S. Stocks As Experts Claim That Crypto Is Undervalued

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The cryptocurrency markets continue to prove their robustness as the price of Bitcoin remains well above the level of $80,000 and the price of Ethereum stays well above $2,300. Such strong market activity has led many traders to ask themselves whether cryptocurrencies are decoupling from traditional financial markets.

Increasingly more market analysts are convinced that Bitcoin and Ethereum will decouple from US stocks. Usually, the markets of cryptocurrencies correlated well with stock indices during times of economic turmoil, yet now there is a clear indication of a new trend.

A well-known trader says that the change is becoming more evident as investors reevaluate the valuations in the markets. Although stocks in the United States remain at historically high prices, cryptocurrencies are considered undervalued investments with higher growth prospects in the long run.

The expert attributed the positive sentiment on crypto news, such as the introduction of the CLARITY Act, the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies among institutions, and an improving regulatory environment in the country. The anticipation of the Bitcoin-friendly stance from the Fed also supports the positive sentiment.

Bitcoin Clings Above $80k Amidst Market Uncertainties

The strong performance by Bitcoin above the $80,000 mark has gained considerable traction amongst market players. Previously, over the past weeks, Bitcoin was finding it difficult to regain and hold its position above $76,000. Following this breakout from resistance, the cryptocurrency is now holding firm in higher zones of support.

A bullish camp claims that if Bitcoin manages to remain above the $80,000 mark, it will provide momentum to make a move towards higher levels of resistance. According to many, a breakout above the $84,000 level will cause explosive momentum, resulting in a new bullish leg.

Bitcoin Could See a Bearish Breakout After Rising Wedge Pattern Formation

Several bearish traders have issued a warning stating that Bitcoin's present chart setup might be exhibiting a rising wedge formation, a bearish setup in technical analysis. One bearish trader said that Bitcoin has formed such a setup since February, creating an illusion of a bullish trend.

The bearish trader said that each higher high creates the impression of momentum, but each higher low suggests strength in the market. In his opinion, however, the rising wedge pattern indicates weak buying power and compression in price action before a breakout lower.

He cited $84,000 as the top of the wedge and suggested that the resistance level would reject further gains in Bitcoin. In the event that the cryptocurrency is unable to rise past the resistance zone and breaks down from the $80,000 support level, a measured downside target would be around $56,000.

Rotation of Capital From Stocks to Crypto Might Be Already Happening

Even with all the negative sentiment being put out, there are plenty of optimistic views regarding crypto's future. At the moment, the bullish case being made for crypto is mostly about the undervaluation compared to stocks.

As several market analysts note, the stock markets in the United States are currently experiencing overvaluation because of the past few years' rapid growth driven by AI promises and successful performances within the technology sector.

However, when it comes to Bitcoin and Ethereum, the price of both currencies is way lower than what many experts predicted back then. All this leads many to believe that some capital might already start to leave stocks and enter crypto. If so, Bitcoin and Ethereum are likely to see more flows heading their way.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.