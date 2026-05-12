Senate Approves Kevin Warsh To Federal Reserve Board Seat

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Senate gave the nod to Kevin Warsh for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday in a vote of 51-45.

The move brought Warsh one step nearer to replacing Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chief when his two-year term ends. As legislators get ready for another Senate vote that might finally raise Warsh to the top job at the central bank.

The Senate confirmed Kevin Warsh to a 14-year term on the Federal Reserve Board, effective Feb 1, 2026. His nomination advanced in the chamber after a successful closure vote, which was the first step in the process for his nomination to be approved. Warsh was thus able to come back to the Fed as governor in the midst of the financial crisis in 2008.

Now lawmakers will vote independently on the appointment of the new Federal Reserve chair. Closure was already approved in the Senate for that nomination, speeding up the final vote. This means that Warsh could potentially step in as Powell's successor as soon as tomorrow.

By the time Powell's term as chairman expires on Friday, Warsh will be able to take over the position. But Powell's tenure as a member of the Federal Reserve Board will not terminate upon his resignation from the Fed chair. So, even with the likely promotion of Warsh, the White House will not have a majority on the board.

There was a quick turnaround in market expectations following fresh inflation data that indicated the economy continued to experience price rises in the United States.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.8 per cent annually in April, more than the forecasted rate of 3.7 per cent. Energy prices were also high due to the geopolitical situation that caused the disruption of supply.

The sentiment around a Fed rate hike in 2026 has increased, according to prediction site Polymarket. The chances rose to 27% after the inflation report and the Senate confirmation vote for Warsh. By contrast, previous predictions were centred primarily on a flat interest rate all year.

The Federal Reserve's central committee had already given some indication of increased inflation worries at its April meeting. Policymakers called inflation elevated, instead of somewhat elevated. As a result, financial markets renewed their debate on the need for tighter monetary policy.

The decision to let Warsh's confirmation has significant policy implications.

In earlier speeches and debates, Warsh has advocated greater measures to combat inflation. His anticipated leadership may affect future Fed decisions about borrowing rates and the level of liquidity. Meanwhile, policymakers remain in a delicate balance between fighting inflation and ensuring overall economic stability.

President Donald Trump has been a strong proponent for reducing interest rates to boost economic activity and lending. But the administration continues to have less influence over the board to compel quick policy shifts at the Fed. Powell's tenacity on the board also restricts a sudden U-turn in policy post-transition of leadership.

The Fed is facing pressure as inflation keeps coming in above the long-term 2% target. The US-Iran conflict has brought new pressure into consumer markets and supply chains due to rising energy prices. As a result, the Central Bank is being called upon to keep its monetary policy tight for a longer duration.

The confirmation also coincides with a volatile and critical time for financial markets and government borrowing. Treasury yields have been volatile following a reassessment of inflation risks and Fed policy decisions by traders. Meanwhile, the economy keeps influencing the outlook for US monetary policy.

While the Federal Reserve leadership has changed, multiple analysts believe the Fed will continue to be cautious in its policy. The inflation readings have made rate cut expectations, which many market participants had earlier this year, more difficult. This will consequently keep rates high for an extended period.

The Senate vote on Warsh's nomination as chair may shape Fed policy in the weeks ahead. The confirmation would put him in charge as the inflation pressure is increasing and the geopolitical situation is uncertain. As a result, financial markets will remain sensitive to economic data and leadership changes from the Fed.

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