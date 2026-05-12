Goodfellow Reports The Results Of Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELSON, Quebec, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the“Company” or“Goodfellow”) announces that all resolutions presented to the shareholders at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the“Meeting”) held today were passed. The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 4,881,548 representing 58.66% of the Company's outstanding shares. 1. Election of Directors

Each of the seven (7) nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular were elected as directors of the Company. The results of the voting on this matter were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Suzanne Blanchet 4,855,348 99.64% 17,750 0.36% Alain Côté 4,756,526 97.61% 116,572 2.39% David A. Goodfellow 4,686,931 96.18% 186,167 3.82% G. Douglas Goodfellow 3,727,437 76.49% 1,145,661 23.51% Robert Hall 4,758,176 97.64% 114,922 2.36% Marie-Hélène Nolet 4,753,498 97.55% 119,600 2.45% Sarah Prichard 4,756,288 97.60% 116,810 2.40%



2. Appointment of Auditor

The auditor listed in the Management Proxy Circular, KPMG LLP, was appointed as the Company's auditor. The results of the voting on this matter were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 4,803,780 98.41% 77,768 1.59%



3. Long Term Incentive Plan

The resolution approving and ratifying the Long Term Incentive Plan, unallocated rights and entitlements thereunder and the grant of awards thereunder as listed in the Management Proxy Circular was approved. The results of the voting on this matter were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 4,559,382 93.80% 301,616 6.20%



4. Restricted Share Units

The resolution approving and ratifying the grant of 180,000 restricted share units not part of the Long Term Incentive Plan as listed in the Management Proxy Circular was approved. The results of the voting on this matter were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 4,544,760 95.08% 235,238 4.92%



The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR

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About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“GDL”.

From: Goodfellow Inc. Patrick Goodfellow President and CEO T: 450 635-6511 F: 450 635-3730 ...