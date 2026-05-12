Goodfellow Reports The Results Of Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Suzanne Blanchet
|4,855,348
|99.64%
|17,750
|0.36%
|Alain Côté
|4,756,526
|97.61%
|116,572
|2.39%
|David A. Goodfellow
|4,686,931
|96.18%
|186,167
|3.82%
|G. Douglas Goodfellow
|3,727,437
|76.49%
|1,145,661
|23.51%
|Robert Hall
|4,758,176
|97.64%
|114,922
|2.36%
|Marie-Hélène Nolet
|4,753,498
|97.55%
|119,600
|2.45%
|Sarah Prichard
|4,756,288
|97.60%
|116,810
|2.40%
2. Appointment of Auditor
The auditor listed in the Management Proxy Circular, KPMG LLP, was appointed as the Company's auditor. The results of the voting on this matter were as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|4,803,780
|98.41%
|77,768
|1.59%
3. Long Term Incentive Plan
The resolution approving and ratifying the Long Term Incentive Plan, unallocated rights and entitlements thereunder and the grant of awards thereunder as listed in the Management Proxy Circular was approved. The results of the voting on this matter were as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|4,559,382
|93.80%
|301,616
|6.20%
4. Restricted Share Units
The resolution approving and ratifying the grant of 180,000 restricted share units not part of the Long Term Incentive Plan as listed in the Management Proxy Circular was approved. The results of the voting on this matter were as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|4,544,760
|95.08%
|235,238
|4.92%
The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR
( ).
About Goodfellow
Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“GDL”.
|From:
|Goodfellow Inc.
|Patrick Goodfellow
|President and CEO
|T: 450 635-6511
|F: 450 635-3730
|...
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