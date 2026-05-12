Allied Announces Voting Results From The 2026 Annual Meeting Of Unitholders
|VOTES FOR
|VOTES WITHHELD
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Matthew Andrade
|91,340,837
|82.34%
|19,591,881
|17.66%
|Mario Barrafato
|109,614,857
|98.82%
|1,312,261
|1.18%
|Kay Brekken
|91,436,502
|82.43%
|19,496,216
|17.57%
|Hazel Claxton
|90,674,049
|81.74%
|20,258,668
|18.26%
|Lois Cormack
|91,706,868
|82.67%
|19,225,849
|17.33%
|Stephen L. Sender
|109,201,583
|98.44%
|1,731,135
|1.56%
|Jennifer A. Tory
|85,210,196
|76.81%
|25,722,521
|23.19%
|Cecilia C. Williams
|107,749,001
|97.13%
|3,183,717
|2.87%
At the Meeting, Unitholders also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of Allied and authorized the trustees of Allied to fix its remuneration.
The non-binding advisory resolution with respect to Allied's approach to executive compensation as outlined in the Circular was not approved. The board of trustees takes the outcome seriously and will review the voting results as part of its continuous assessment of compensation and governance practices. The trustees remain committed to ongoing engagement with Unitholders on executive compensation and will consider this feedback in informing future decisions.
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at .
ABOUT ALLIED
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
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