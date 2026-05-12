Allied Announces Voting Results From The 2026 Annual Meeting Of Unitholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of the holders (the“Unitholders”) of units and special voting units of Allied (collectively,“Units”) held on May 12, 2026 (the“Meeting”). All of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allied's management information circular (the“Circular”) dated March 31, 2026, were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD # % # % Matthew Andrade 91,340,837 82.34% 19,591,881 17.66% Mario Barrafato 109,614,857 98.82% 1,312,261 1.18% Kay Brekken 91,436,502 82.43% 19,496,216 17.57% Hazel Claxton 90,674,049 81.74% 20,258,668 18.26% Lois Cormack 91,706,868 82.67% 19,225,849 17.33% Stephen L. Sender 109,201,583 98.44% 1,731,135 1.56% Jennifer A. Tory 85,210,196 76.81% 25,722,521 23.19% Cecilia C. Williams 107,749,001 97.13% 3,183,717 2.87%



At the Meeting, Unitholders also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of Allied and authorized the trustees of Allied to fix its remuneration.

The non-binding advisory resolution with respect to Allied's approach to executive compensation as outlined in the Circular was not approved. The board of trustees takes the outcome seriously and will review the voting results as part of its continuous assessment of compensation and governance practices. The trustees remain committed to ongoing engagement with Unitholders on executive compensation and will consider this feedback in informing future decisions.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at .

ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

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