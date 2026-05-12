INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Primoris Services Corporation - PRIM

The investigation concerns whether Primoris and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 5, 2026, Primoris issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Primoris reported results below analyst expectations and slashed full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from $560-$580 million to $480-$500 million. Primoris attributed the reduction to lower renewable energy activity, delayed project starts, and increased costs on renewable energy projects.

On this news, Primoris's stock price fell $101.69 per share, or 50.11%, to close at $101.23 per share on May 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980