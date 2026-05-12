IMG Academy Announces Rekortan® As Official Track Surface Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Advances Student-Athlete Experience with new Rekortan® Gel 'super track'

BRADENTON, Fla., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekortan®, an integrated part of AstroTurf® Corporation and the world's most certified track surface, has become an official partner of the world-renowned IMG Academy, the world's leading sports education brand. As part of this strategic partnership, a Rekortan® Gel G13 System track was recently installed at the Bradenton campus, enhancing IMG Academy's athletic training facilities and overall student-athlete experience.

“We are honored to become the official track of the legendary IMG Academy, and to support the development and training of their athletes,” said Tim Jordan, Vice President, Rekortan® USA.“Rekortan Gel is the world's only gel-based track, it features nano technology that works on similar principles to“super shoes,” storing and returning energy with every step. Coach feedback is that athletes are fresher, fitter and faster on Rekortan Gel, so we are delighted to be helping the IMG Academy athletes reach their full potential.”

Since 1969, Rekortan® has been trusted and chosen by coaches, athletes and events worldwide, including the Olympic Games and World Championships. With the most World Athletics' certified tracks, most Olympic records and the most Diamond League venues, Rekortan® continues to lead the sport in high-performance, long-lasting tracks.

“Our track and field program is at the forefront of developing student-athletes for the next level, in sport, in school, and for life,” said Mark Napier, Director of Track and Field at IMG Academy.“The new, high-performance Rekortan® Gel track not only elevates our world-class training environment, but also positions our Bradenton campus as a premier destination for athletes of all levels to train, compete, and perform.”

Rekortan Gel introduces a new category of running track technology. The 9mm Gel layer contains trillions of microscopic liquid bubbles, which act like a fully integrated network of tiny springs. The nano-sized bubbles separate and compress under force to provide athlete comfort, then rapidly return to shape, giving the athlete an extra pop at toe-off. Unlike traditional track surfaces, Rekortan Gel releases energy over a slightly longer period of time. This optimal timing reduces impact stress on the athlete while enhancing forward propulsion. The result is a surface designed to help athletes feel fresher, recover better, and perform faster. Feedback from coaches and athletes worldwide, along with independent testing at the University of Tennessee and performances at elite-level events, supports the science behind Rekortan Gel's performance benefits.

Visit to learn more about Rekortan® and Rekortan® Gel.

About Rekortan®

​​With the most Olympic records, Rekortan® has delivered quality, consistency, and record-breaking speed to global events, major championships, colleges, and schools since its debut in 1969. Rekortan®'s quality is delivered through a fully integrated global supply chain, including ISO-certified manufacturing in the USA, Germany, and Australia, and installation crews around the world. Rekortan® tracks feature renewable and recycled materials and are USDA-certified. Rekortan® is available in North America through AstroTurf® Corporation and through Polytan® in EMEA and Asia Pacific. Rekortan® was the Official Track Sponsor for the 2025 Grand Slam TrackTM season and has been the official track of the Penn Relays since 1988.

AstroTurf® Corporation's portfolio includes leading brands across every major sports and recreational surfacing category. AstroTurf® created the synthetic turf category and today continues to lead the market as the Official Synthetic Turf of Major League Baseball. The brand will also provide Poligras field hockey turf for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Rekortan® has the most certified tracks in the world and has featured at four Olympic Games. Laykold®, the Official Surface of the US Open, is the world's premier tennis court surface. SYNLawn® is the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. As the original brands in their respective categories, these products have been trusted for more than 50 years and continue to set the standard for quality, performance, and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

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About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:



Boarding school and camps, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

Online coaching via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance Online college recruiting, via NCSA and SportsRecruits, providing unmatched college recruiting education and services to student-athletes and their families, club coaches, and event operators, and is the premier service for college coaches.



To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit .

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