Zarqa's Beren To Launch Library In Nature Project As Part Of Cultural Development Plan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, May 12 (Petra) -- Attention is turning to the Beren District in Zarqa governorate as plans move forward for the "Library in Nature" project in a new format as part of an integrated cultural initiative to be implemented in two phases at Prince Hashem bin Al Hussein Park.

The project, which is set to enter the implementation stage, carries promising cultural, tourism and development dimensions and reflects a growing trend toward embedding culture in open spaces and transforming nature into a setting for creativity and knowledge.

Mohammad Al-Zoubi, director of the Zarqa Culture Directorate, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the project represents a distinctive cultural initiative aimed at strengthening Beren's cultural and tourism infrastructure.

He said the first phase includes the establishment of a public library in a scenic natural setting that embodies the concept of "reading in nature," creating a unique cultural experience that combines knowledge with the beauty of the surroundings.

The second phase will include an open-air theater designed to host literary, artistic, and community events in a vibrant and interactive environment.

Al-Zoubi said the project will serve as an important pillar in Beren's bid to be named Jordan's City of Culture for 2027. He said initiatives of this kind promote the concept of open culture, create a fertile environment for creativity and literary and artistic activities, and help attract visitors and stimulate tourism and cultural activity in the area.

He added that the project is the result of cooperation among the Culture Directorate, Beren Municipality and the Zarqa Public Works Directorate as part of joint efforts to develop the region's cultural landscape and strengthen its presence on Jordan's cultural and tourism map through projects that harness the natural environment as a cultural and human attraction.

Mohammad Al-Habashin, director of the Zarqa Public Works Directorate, said the department is ready to provide the technical and engineering support needed to ensure that the project is carried out to the highest standards and in line with the ambitious vision behind the new cultural landmark.

Ahmad Al-Farahid, head of Beren Municipality's committee, described the project as a qualitative leap in cultural work because it will provide an open knowledge space that offers visitors and residents an inspiring environment for reading and cultural interaction.

He said the project will help invigorate cultural life and support a wide range of community activities and programs.

//Petra// AF