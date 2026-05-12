(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Leon's Furniture Limited Announces Election of Directors May 12, 2026 4:30 PM EDT | Source: Leon's Furniture Limited Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Leon's Furniture Limited ( TSX: LNF ) (" LFL " or the " Company "), today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 6, 2026, were elected as directors of Leon's Furniture Limited. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders, which took place on May 7, 2026, in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out at the bottom of this press release.

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Terrence T. Leon 50,720,613 93.00% 3,819,271 7.00% Edward F. Leon 51,144,156 93.77% 3,395,728 6.23% Lewis M. Leon 51,352,443 94.16% 3,187,441 5.84% Joseph M. Leon 53,839,754 98.72% 700,130 1.28% Mary Ann Leon 52,655,457 96.54% 1,884,427 3.46% Frank Gagliano 53,315,016 97.75% 1,224,868 2.25% The Hon. Lisa Raitt, P.C 53,844,127 98.72% 695,757 1.28% Mitch Frazer 54,512,344 99.95% 27,540 0.05%

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual Meeting held on May 7, 2026, will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 299 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites:

leons, thebrick, furniture, midnorthern, transglobalservice and appliancecanada.

For further information, please contact:

Victor Diab

Chief Financial Officer

Leon's Furniture Limited

Tel: (416) 243-4073

lflgroup Jonathan Ross

LodeRock Advisors, Leon's Investor Relations

...

Tel: (416) 283-0178

SOURCE Leon's Furniture Limited







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Source: Leon's Furniture Limited