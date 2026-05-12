CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a $0.14 per share quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 29, 2026.

About CSX and its Disclosures

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the Company's website at csx. CSX also uses social media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed to be material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on Facebook and on X, formerly known as Twitter. The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at .

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

904-366-4515

Austin Staton, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397