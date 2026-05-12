Branchout Food Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call And Shareholder Update
BEND, Ore., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a food technology company pioneering the next generation of natural fruit and vegetable snacks through its proprietary GentleDryTM process, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to review its first quarter 2026 financial results and provide a corporate and shareholder update.
The call will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time and will feature prepared remarks from management followed by a question-and-answer session.
Event Details:
- Event Title: First Quarter 2026 Earnings and Shareholder Update Call Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 4:30 PM ET Duration: 60 minutes
Participant Dial-In Information:
- U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-407-9039 International: 1-201-689-8470
Participants may also access the call via the“Call meTM” feature for instant connection:
The Call meTM link will be active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.
Webcast Information:
Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain accessible through Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET.
- Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 Access ID: 13760689
About BranchOut Food Inc.
BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut's technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient, and private-label supplier.
For more information, visit or follow the Company on social media.
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