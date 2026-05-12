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Branchout Food Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call And Shareholder Update


2026-05-12 04:16:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET

BEND, Ore., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a food technology company pioneering the next generation of natural fruit and vegetable snacks through its proprietary GentleDryTM process, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to review its first quarter 2026 financial results and provide a corporate and shareholder update.

The call will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time and will feature prepared remarks from management followed by a question-and-answer session.

Event Details:

  • Event Title: First Quarter 2026 Earnings and Shareholder Update Call
  • Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026
  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Duration: 60 minutes

Participant Dial-In Information:

  • U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-407-9039
  • International: 1-201-689-8470

Participants may also access the call via the“Call meTM” feature for instant connection:

The Call meTM link will be active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Webcast Information:

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain accessible through Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET.

  • Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
  • Access ID: 13760689

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut's technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient, and private-label supplier.

For more information, visit or follow the Company on social media.

Investor Relations Contact:

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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