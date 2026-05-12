Digital Realty Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends For Common And Preferred Stock

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the world's largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, announced today its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the second quarter of 2026.

Common Stock

Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.22 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2026. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2026.

Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

The company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.328125 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2026. The Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2026.

Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

The company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.365625 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2026. The Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2026.

Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

The company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.325000 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2026. The Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2026.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

(737) 281-0101

...

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected payment of dividends on our common stock and preferred stock. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.