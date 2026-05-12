Mobile Infrastructure Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|As of March 31, 2026
|As of December 31, 2025
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Investments in real estate
|Land and improvements
|$
|142,584
|$
|150,566
|Buildings and improvements
|236,118
|244,627
|Construction in progress
|182
|87
|Intangible assets
|5,717
|5,717
|384,601
|400,997
|Accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(40,621
|)
|(38,860
|)
|Total investments in real estate, net
|343,980
|362,137
|Cash and cash equivalents
|8,503
|8,349
|Cash – restricted
|5,686
|6,935
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,213
|3,985
|Other assets
|1,401
|1,058
|Total assets
|$
|362,783
|$
|382,464
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Notes payable, net
|$
|174,081
|$
|181,771
|Line of credit
|25,895
|25,895
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|12,077
|15,196
|Accrued preferred distributions and redemptions
|167
|67
|Due to related parties
|490
|490
|Total liabilities
|212,710
|223,419
|Equity
|Mobile Infrastructure Corporation Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock Series A, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 1,266 and 1,296 shares issued and outstanding, with a stated liquidation value of $1,266,000 and $1,296,000 as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
|Preferred stock Series 1, $0.0001 par value, 97,000 shares authorized, 13,213 and 13,315 shares issued and outstanding, with a stated liquidation value of $13,213,000 and $13,315,000 as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
|Preferred stock Series 2, $0.0001 par value, 60,000 shares authorized, 46,000 issued and converted (stated liquidation value of zero as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
|-
|-
|Warrants issued and outstanding – 2,553,192 warrants as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|3,319
|3,319
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 39,292,464 and 39,662,049 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|297,762
|299,446
|Accumulated deficit
|(168,551
|)
|(161,496
|)
|Total Mobile Infrastructure Corporation Stockholders' Equity
|132,532
|141,271
|Non-controlling interest
|17,541
|17,774
|Total equity
|150,073
|159,045
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|362,783
|$
|382,464
MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|Managed property revenue
|$
|6,621
|$
|6,545
|Base rental income
|1,092
|1,459
|Percentage rental income
|219
|231
|Total revenues
|7,932
|8,235
|Operating expenses
|Property taxes
|1,546
|1,872
|Property operating expense
|1,773
|1,899
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,843
|2,081
|General and administrative
|2,427
|2,369
|Total expenses
|7,589
|8,221
|Other
|Interest expense, net
|(5,080
|)
|(4,636
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(2,044
|)
|-
|Loss on sale of real estate
|(1,115
|)
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|108
|(82
|)
|Change in fair value of Earn-Out liability
|-
|370
|Total other expense
|(8,131
|)
|(4,348
|)
|Net loss
|(7,788
|)
|(4,334
|)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(733
|)
|(444
|)
|Net loss attributable to Mobile Infrastructure Corporation's stockholders
|$
|(7,055
|)
|$
|(3,890
|)
|Preferred stock distributions declared - Series A
|(19
|)
|(28
|)
|Preferred stock distributions declared - Series 1
|(183
|)
|(241
|)
|Net loss attributable to Mobile Infrastructure Corporation's common stockholders
|$
|(7,257
|)
|$
|(4,159
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per weighted average common share:
|Net loss per share attributable to Mobile Infrastructure Corporation's common stockholders - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|39,391,374
|40,523,710
Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Same-Location Net Operating Income
Net Operating Income (“NOI”) is presented as a supplemental measure of our performance. For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, Same-Location NOI represents the NOI for the 36 properties that were owned for the majority of both calendar year periods being compared. The Company believes that NOI provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations, as it highlights operating trends such as pricing and demand for our portfolio at the property level as opposed to the corporate level. NOI is calculated as total revenues less property operating expenses and property taxes. The Company uses NOI internally in evaluating property performance, measuring property operating trends, and valuing properties in our portfolio. Other real estate companies may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, the Company's NOI may not be comparable to other real estate companies. NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of financial performance as it does not reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income and expenses, or the level of capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties that could materially impact results from operations.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) reflects net income (loss) excluding the impact of interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and the provision for income taxes, for all periods presented. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain recurring and non-recurring items including, but not limited to, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash changes in fair value of the Earn-Out Liability, gains or losses from disposition of real estate assets, impairment write-downs of depreciable property, and Other Income, Net. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income (loss), cash flow from operations or any other operating GAAP measure.
Same-Location Net Operating Income and Reconciliation to Net Loss
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|%
|Revenues
|Managed property revenue
|$
|6,621
|$
|6,339
|Base rental income
|1,092
|1,381
|Percentage rental income
|219
|231
|Total revenues
|7,932
|7,951
|(0.2
|)%
|Operating expenses
|Property taxes
|1,546
|1,810
|Property operating expense
|1,776
|1,725
|Same-Location Net Operating Income
|$
|4,610
|$
|4,416
|4.4
|%
|
|Reconciliation
|Net loss
|$
|(7,788
|)
|$
|(4,334
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|2,044
|-
|Loss on sale of real estate
|1,115
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|(108
|)
|82
|Change in fair value of Earn-Out liability
|-
|(370
|)
|Interest expense, net
|5,080
|4,636
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,843
|2,081
|General and administrative
|2,427
|2,369
|Net Operating Income
|$
|4,613
|$
|4,464
|Less: 2025 Disposed Assets
|(3
|)
|(48
|)
|Same-Location Net Operating Income
|$
|4,610
|$
|4,416
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|For the Three Month Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to the Company
|Net loss
|$
|(7,788
|)
|$
|(4,334
|)
|Interest expense, net
|5,080
|4,636
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,843
|2,081
|Change in fair value of Earn-Out liability
|-
|(370
|)
|Other expense, net
|(108
|)
|82
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|2,044
|-
|Loss on sale of real estate
|1,115
|-
|Equity based compensation
|801
|654
|Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to the Company
|$
|2,987
|$
|2,749
RevPAS
Revenue Per Available Stall (“RevPAS”) is used to evaluate parking operations and performance. RevPAS is defined as average monthly Parking Revenue (Parking Revenue less related Sales Tax and Credit Card Fees) divided by the parking stalls in the locations that were owned and under management agreement for the periods presented. Parking Revenue does not include Billboard or Commercial Rent, or revenue from locations that are under Lease Agreements. The Company believes RevPAS is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in revenues for comparable locations.
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