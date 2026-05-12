Interpace Biosciences Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial And Business Results
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|Revenue, net
|$
|9,032
|$
|11,515
|Cost of revenue
|3,128
|4,145
|Gross Profit
|5,904
|7,370
|Sales and marketing
|2,177
|2,814
|Research and development
|153
|177
|General and administrative
|2,451
|2,550
|Total operating expenses
|4,781
|5,541
|Operating income
|1,123
|1,829
|Note payable interest expense
|-
|(78
|)
|Other income, net
|10
|21
|Income from continuing operations before tax
|1,133
|1,772
|Provision for income taxes
|302
|18
|Income from continuing operations
|831
|1,754
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(110
|)
|(107
|)
|Net income
|$
|721
|$
|1,647
|Basic income (loss) per share of common stock:
|From continuing operations
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.40
|From discontinued operations
|(0.01
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Net income (loss) per basic share of common stock
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.37
|Diluted income (loss) per share of common stock:
|From continuing operations
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.06
|From discontinued operations
|(0.00
|)
|(0.00
|)
|Net income (loss) per diluted share of common stock
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.06
|Weighted average number of common shares and
|common share equivalents outstanding:
|Basic
|22,786
|4,420
|Diluted
|27,707
|27,704
Selected Balance Sheet Data
($ in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,647
|$
|2,505
|Total current assets
|9,963
|9,900
|Total current liabilities
|3,962
|5,103
|Total assets
|33,409
|33,838
|Total liabilities
|10,327
|11,475
|Total stockholders' equity
|23,082
|22,363
Selected Cash Flow Data
($ in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|721
|$
|1,647
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|283
|$
|1,235
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(141
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|-
|(1,500
|)
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|142
|(265
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents – beginning
|2,505
|1,461
|Cash and cash equivalents – ending
|$
|2,647
|$
|1,196
Reconciliation of Pro Forma (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|PancraGEN
|As Reported
|Direct Costs*
|Pro Forma
|Revenue, net
|$
|11,515
|$
|3,594
|$
|7,921
|Cost of revenue
|4,145
|940
|3,205
|Gross Profit
|7,370
|2,654
|4,716
|Sales and marketing
|2,814
|1,166
|1,648
|Research and development
|177
|70
|107
|General and administrative
|2,550
|93
|2,457
|Total operating expenses
|5,541
|1,329
|4,212
|Operating income
|1,829
|1,325
|504
|Note payable interest
|(78
|)
|-
|(78
|)
|Other income, net
|21
|-
|21
|Income from continuing operations before tax
|1,772
|1,325
|447
|Provision for income taxes
|18
|-
|18
|Income from continuing operations
|1,754
|1,325
|429
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(107
|)
|-
|(107
|)
|Net income
|$
|1,647
|$
|1,325
|$
|322
|Basic income (loss) per share of common stock:
|From continuing operations
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.10
|From discontinued operations
|(0.03
|)
|-
|(0.03
|)
|Net income (loss) per basic share of common stock
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.07
|Diluted income (loss) per share of common stock:
|From continuing operations
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.01
|From discontinued operations
|(0.00
|)
|-
|(0.00
|)
|Net income (loss) per diluted share of common stock
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average number of common shares and
|common share equivalents outstanding:
|Basic
|4,420
|4,420
|4,420
|Diluted
|27,704
|27,704
|27,704
* PancraGEN Direct Costs represent only direct costs associated with the operations of PancraGEN testing, with no allocations or estimates of corporate, shared, or overhead expenses included.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Income from continuing operations (GAAP Basis)
|$
|831
|$
|1,754
|Depreciation and amortization
|118
|95
|Stock-based compensation
|4
|15
|Severance & related expense
|-
|168
|Income tax expense
|302
|18
|Non-recurring legal expense
|315
|-
|Note payable interest
|-
|78
|Interest income
|(10
|)
|(7
|)
|Change in fair value of note payable
|-
|(25
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,560
|$
|2,096
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, results provided throughout this document, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial measures to help evaluate the results of our performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP financial measures, are useful to both management and investors in analyzing our ongoing business and operating performance. We believe that providing the non-GAAP information to investors, in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view our financial results in the way that management views financial results.
In this document, we discuss Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management to measure cash flow of the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income or loss from continuing operations, plus depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, severance expense, non-recurring legal expenses, interest and taxes, and other non-cash expenses including change in fair values of notes payable. The table above includes a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
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