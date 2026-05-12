Sun Country Unveils Retro Livery Honoring 43-Year Legacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The design pays tribute to Sun Country's Minnesota roots and the customers and employees who shaped its journey

MINNEAPOLIS, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines has unveiled a special retro aircraft livery celebrating the airline's origins and honoring the people and communities who have shaped its 43-year journey. This is only Sun Country's second special livery.

The special livery, inspired by Sun Country's 1994 design, honors the airline's Minnesota roots and the generations of employees and customers who helped shape its story. What began as a small hometown carrier founded by a passionate group of aviators has grown into an airline deeply woven into the fabric of the Twin Cities and the communities it serves.

“It is rare for an airline to be in business for 43 years,” said Jude Bricker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sun Country Airlines.“Sun Country's founders were scrappy, and the airline weathered competition, economic downturns, 9/11, wars, multiple owners, bankruptcies, the pandemic, and the surging consumer desire to prioritize travel. Sun Country survived and thrived. That grittiness, pride, and entrepreneurial spirit continued for decades because our team members have been passionate about the uniqueness of this airline. Sun Country's deep roots in the Twin Cities mean that our employees are serving customers we know, because they are our relatives, friends, and neighbors. Throughout the community, everyone has a story about the first time they flew Sun Country, the iconic cheeseburgers, or maybe even sipping a local brew at 35,000 feet. Our customer support shaped the growth of the airline and increased destinations.”

The aircraft is also dedicated to Sun Country pilot, co-founder, and first president Jim Olsen, who passed away in April 2026. Alongside his fellow founding members, Olsen defied the odds, building the airline from the ground up. Uniforms were hand-sewn, flights were catered with wholesale goods, and aircraft were cleaned every Tuesday by the very crews that flew them. That roll-up-your-sleeves spirit that defined Sun Country in its earliest days and remains central to the airline today.

This livery, while a nod to the past, is also meant to represent a bridge for the future. While much of the livery is the original 1994 design, the tail features the current Sun Country compass logomark as a nod to the current brand, which is set to be acquired by Allegiant Air in a deal expected to close May 13. Both brands represent strong value airlines, and their combination will bring more value and more service to their customers, with Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport being the largest hub of the future combined company. Following deal close, there will be no change in service or schedules for either Sun Country or Allegiant customers.

The aircraft is expected to touch down in Minneapolis for the first time on Wednesday, May 13. A photo and videos of the livery can be found here. Additional multimedia will be posted to Sun Country social media channels following its arrival.

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically and synergistically deploys shared resources for our passenger service, including scheduled service and charter, and cargo service segments. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean. mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically and synergistically deploys shared resources for our passenger service, including scheduled service and charter, and cargo service segments. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit .

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