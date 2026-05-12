Industrialmotors Unveils Redesigned Website With AI Chat And Advanced Motor Search Tools

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Power Transmission Specialties, Inc. today announced the launch of a fully redesigned IndustrialMotors, introducing a chat system, enhanced search functionality, and advanced filtering tools to help customers find the correct electric motor faster and with greater confidence.

The website redesign reflects IndustrialMotors's continued investment in digital innovation and customer experience, making it easier for engineers, maintenance professionals, and purchasing managers to research, compare, and purchase electric motors and motion control products online.

Built for Speed, Accuracy, and Ease of Use

Industrial motor selection is often complex, requiring careful consideration of horsepower, voltage, RPM, enclosure type, mounting configuration, and application environment. The redesigned IndustrialMotors simplifies this process with a modern user interface focused on speed and clarity.

Navigation has been streamlined, page load times reduced, and product data reorganized to surface critical specifications immediately. Customers can now move from the landing page to product selection faster, reducing friction and eliminating unnecessary steps in the buying process.

AI-Powered Chat Enhances Customer Support

A key feature of the redesign is the introduction of AI-powered chat capabilities. The chat system allows users to ask real-time questions related to motor selection, specifications, compatibility, and replacements-without waiting for traditional support channels.

The AI chat assists customers by:

-Guiding them to the correct motor based on application requirements

-Clarifying technical specifications in plain language

-Helping identify replacement motors or compatible alternatives

-Connecting users with customer service when additional expertise is needed

This hybrid approach ensures customers receive immediate assistance while maintaining access to knowledgeable motor specialists when required.

Advanced Search and Filtering for Precise Results

IndustrialMotors has also significantly upgraded its internal search engine and product filters. The improved system is optimized for industrial terminology, model numbers, and technical attributes, enabling customers to quickly find exact matches or suitable alternatives.

New filtering options include:

- Horsepower and RPM

- Voltage, phase, and frequency

- Frame size and mounting type

- Enclosure and duty rating

- Brand and compliance requirements

These enhancements reduce the risk of incorrect purchases, saving customers time, money, and operational downtime.

Improved Access to Trusted Motor Brands

The redesigned platform makes it easier for customers to explore and compare leading motor and control manufacturers. Dedicated brand navigation and refined product categorization improve discovery while maintaining technical accuracy.

Customers seeking reliable AC and DC motor solutions can browse Bodine Electric Motors, known for precision, durability, and performance in automation, medical, and industrial applications.

For variable-speed drives and motor control solutions, IndustrialMotors provides improved access to KB Electronics, making it easier to pair compatible controls with motors and design complete systems.

The platform also enhances product discovery for Marathon Electric Motors, a trusted name in industrial and commercial AC motors. Customers can now more efficiently identify Marathon Motors that meet efficiency standards, environmental conditions, and operational demands.

Designed for Engineers, Buyers, and Maintenance Professionals

The website redesign was informed by real-world customer feedback. Engineers benefit from clearer specifications and downloadable documentation, purchasing teams gain faster product comparison tools, and maintenance professionals can quickly locate replacement motors to minimize downtime.

The site is fully optimized for desktop and mobile use, ensuring accessibility for customers working in an office, on the plant floor, or at a job site.

Supporting Long-Term Customer Success

Beyond immediate usability improvements, the new IndustrialMotors platform is designed to support long-term customer relationships. The combination of AI chat, advanced search, and intuitive navigation positions the company as more than just an online distributor.

By integrating technology with industry expertise, IndustrialMotors aims to help customers make better decisions faster-while maintaining the reliability and service standards expected in the industrial motor market.

About IndustrialMotors

IndustrialMotors is operated by Power Transmission Specialties, Inc., a distributor of electric motors, gearmotors, drives, and motion control products from various major brands of Bodine Electric Motors, KB Electronics, Marathon Motors, Baldor Motors, Leeson Motors, Toshiba Motors, Dart Controls, North American Electric, Inc., WEG Electronics, serving industrial, commercial, and OEM customers nationwide. The company combines technical expertise with responsive customer support to deliver reliable power transmission solutions

The launch of the redesigned website marks a significant step forward in IndustrialMotors's mission to simplify motor selection through innovation, usability, and customer-focused technology. For more information, visit us @ .