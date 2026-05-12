95Th Periodic Meeting Of Heads Of Operations Arab Coordination Group: Advancing Progress And Enhancing Development Impact Virtual Meeting, 1112 May 2026

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABU DHABI, Saudi Arabia, May 12, 2026/APO Group/ --

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) ( ) held its 95th periodic technical meeting of Heads of Operations virtually on 11–12 May 2026 to discuss development projects and joint initiatives.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation, reviewing ongoing initiatives, and identifying priorities for development financing in the upcoming phase, while also highlighting efforts aimed at enhancing coordination mechanisms and expanding partnerships with relevant regional and international stakeholders.

The opening session, held on 11 May, featured presentations delivered by several key institutions, including updates related to contract management, institutional performance, and future planning within the framework of the ACG. Throughout the two-day meeting, participants also reviewed initiatives aimed at strengthening coordination and highlighting the role of ACG institutions, including a media plan presented by the Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH), which included proposed activities for the upcoming period to enhance communication and outreach efforts.

The agenda also included an advisory report reviewing achievements made and future directions for coordination among member institutions, in addition to discussions on developing a rapid intervention mechanism for the Arab Coordination Group, initiated by the Arab Fund. The meeting further addressed preparations for the upcoming high-level meeting between the Arab Coordination Group and the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC), as well as preparations for the 21st Meeting of Heads of Institutions, scheduled to take place in Vienna on 22 June 2026. The ACG also invited the Global Center on Adaptation to deliver a presentation on potential areas of cooperation across specific sectors and countries.

Discussions also covered proposals for joint interventions in digital technology and artificial intelligence, as well as the exchange of information on new projects in Arab, African, Asian, and Latin American and Caribbean countries, alongside several other strategic and operational matters.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Arab Coordination Group (ACG).

About the Arab Coordination Group (ACG):

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance. Since its establishment in 1975, the ACG has been instrumental in developing economies and communities for a better future, providing more than 13,000 development loans to over 160 countries around the globe. The ACG works across the globe to support developing nations and create a lasting, positive impact. The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) is considered one of the most important and effective development partnerships at the international level. The group actively works to adopt the best global practices in sustainable development work. It also aims to align the efforts of these institutions to achieve convergence and harmonization in the policies governing their financing operations.

The Group comprises 10 national, Arab regional, and international institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the Arab Gulf Programme for Development, the Arab Monetary Fund, the Islamic Development Bank, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the OPEC Fund for International Development, the Qatar Fund for Development and the Saudi Fund for Development.