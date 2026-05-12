NRPC Pulls Up J & K Over Pending Power Dues

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)In a significant regulatory rebuke, the Northern Regional Power Committee (NRPC) has revealed that Jammu and Kashmir has consistently failed to clear deviation and reactive energy charges despite mandatory timelines laid down under the Deviation Settlement Mechanism (DSM) Regulations.

The NRPC said the Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC) is responsible for operating and maintaining the Northern Region Pool Account for deviation charges, reactive energy charges and congestion charges in accordance with provisions under various Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) regulations.

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According to the committee, payments to the statutory pool account carry high priority and all concerned utilities are required to clear dues within 10 days of issuance of the weekly energy account by the NRPC Secretariat.

“In this regard, it is submitted that J&K has not been making regular payments of Deviation Charges and Reactive Energy Charges in accordance with the Deviation Settlement Mechanism (DSM) Regulations,” the NRPC observed.

The remarks come even as officials from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh informed the committee that the Union Territory is unlikely to face any power shortage during the summer months due to increased hydel power generation and comparatively lower demand.

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Officials of the Power Development Department informed the committee that electricity demand is expected to remain manageable in the coming months.

“J&K representative informed that with the availability of hydro power and low demand in summer months, power position in J&K is expected to be comfortable,” the NRPC noted.

However, the committee also flagged technical concerns in the power network, stating that severe low voltages have been observed in the J&K grid due to inadequate reactive compensation in the State Transmission Utility (STU) network.

“Due to inadequate reactive compensation in J&K STU network, severe low voltages have been observed in J&K grid,” the NRPC said.

The observations were made during recent deliberations of the regional power committee, which monitors grid discipline, power flow and compliance among northern region utilities. (KNO)

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