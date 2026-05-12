Will Chase Every Rupee Of Drug Cartels: J&K LG

Says, 'Every School, Mosque Must Host Weekly Dialogue Against Drugs'

Launches Two Anti-Drug Programmes Rooted In Family, Community Support

Srinagar-“We will chase every rupee, every asset and shell company of drug traffickers, ensuring the harshest punishment for those destroying our youth's future,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday while participating in the Drug-Free Jammu and Kashmir campaign padyatra in Baramulla.

During the event, the Lieutenant Governor announced two new initiatives under the anti-drug campaign for the next 69 days, including the“Community Immunization Program Against Drugs” and the“Family Fortress Initiative.”

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Drawing a parallel with public health campaigns, Sinha said communities must collectively build resistance against narcotics.

“Just as we have taught communities to vaccinate against bacteria or viruses, we will partner with religious leaders and social groups to create Community Immunization initiative against drugs in 5-10 high-risk hotspot areas per district,” he said.

He urged schools, mosques, temples, gurdwaras and NGOs to dedicate one hour every week for awareness activities under the initiative.

“It will deliver real results, acting like an early warning system, monitoring hotspots while building them into fully drug-free zones,” he said.

Announcing the second initiative, Sinha said the“Family Fortress Initiative” would focus on strengthening family and community bonds to protect youth from addiction.

“Over the next 69 days, every school, college and place of worship in Jammu Kashmir should host a weekly family dialogue on drugs. These dialogues should be open, honest, paired with local campaign audits to spot and fix gaps,” he said.

Highlighting the government's anti-drug drive over the last 31 days, the Lieutenant Governor said more than 2.35 lakh awareness and outreach programmes had been conducted across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said over 44,000 OPD patients had been treated, while nearly 700 drug smugglers and peddlers had been arrested.

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“Action has targeted every financial transaction of drug cartels, seizing crores in properties built from drug money by major smugglers,” he said.

According to the Lieutenant Governor, authorities have also recommended cancellation of around 300 driving licences and more than 400 vehicle registrations linked to drug smugglers.

He said over 3,300 drug stores had been inspected across the Union Territory, with 150 licences suspended for violating norms.

Read Also Video: LG Sinha Joins Drug-Free J&K Padyatra in Baramulla, Launches New Anti-Drug Initiatives Over 2 Lakh Anti-Drug Outreach Programmes Held Across J&K: LG

“Nearly 3,000 CCTV cameras are now installed at drug stores across the Union Territory. Over two dozen smugglers have been booked under the PIT-NDPS Act,” he said.

Describing the anti-drug campaign as a“people's movement,” Sinha said no previous social campaign in Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed such massive public participation.

He also said nearly 3,000 calls had been received for Tele-MANAS counselling and support during the past month.

Calling for a humane approach towards addiction, the Lieutenant Governor said drug dependence should be treated as a health issue rather than through stigma.

“We don't shame diabetes patients into health or cure cancer victims through stigma. Likewise, we must treat and rehabilitate addicts with dignity, reconnecting them to society's mainstream through resolve and compassion,” he said.

He urged citizens and government officials to work together to strengthen surveillance and help build drug-free villages and towns across Jammu and Kashmir.