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Ares Strategic Mining Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:39 PM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc: Today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate the recovery of gallium, germanium and other strategic critical materials from ARES-owned or controlled feedstocks associated with the Lost Sheep Mine in Utah. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading up $0.03 at $0.39.
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