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Ares Strategic Mining Inc

Ares Strategic Mining Inc


2026-05-12 03:06:50
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:39 PM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc: Today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate the recovery of gallium, germanium and other strategic critical materials from ARES-owned or controlled feedstocks associated with the Lost Sheep Mine in Utah. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading up $0.03 at $0.39.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN12052026000212011056ID1111105288



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