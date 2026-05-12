Chandranath Rath Murder Probe: CBI Takes Over, Forms 7-Member SIT

Teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived at the spot in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas, on Tuesday, where West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath was killed last week.

A Central Bureau of Investigation official told ANI, "We are doing our work" without divulging any details about the probe.

The CBI earlier took over the murder investigation of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari later took the oath as Bengal Chief Minister.

According to sources, the CBI has formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), which will be led by a DIG-rank officer.

Rath, who had worked in the Indian Air Force, was shot dead near Madhyamgram on May 6 late at night. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Arrests and Legal Proceedings

The court has remanded three accused--Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya, and Raj Singh to police custody till May 24, following their arrest from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Bivas Chatterjee said the prosecution also sought additional charges related to the destruction of evidence, which were added by the court.

"Three persons have been arrested, and the court has sent them to police custody till May 24, i.e., 13 days of police custody. We also sought for the addition of the section relating to the destruction of evidence, which has been added by the court," Chatterjee told the reporters.

Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya were detained from Buxar in Bihar, while Raj Singh was apprehended from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh on May 10 based on investigative leads. All three were formally arrested after interrogation on Monday morning.

Political Leaders React to Murder

Adhikari had termed the killing a "premeditated murder," alleging that Rath was targeted due to his association with him.

"This was a planned operation. A recce was conducted for several days, and the victim was followed before being shot at close range," Adhikari had earlier said.

Trinamool Congress had demanded a court-monitored CBI investigation into the incident, calling for an impartial and thorough inquiry.

The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee also demanded an independent investigation under judicial supervision. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)