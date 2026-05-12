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Moi Highlights Qpost Tracking Enquiry Service Via Metrash

Moi Highlights Qpost Tracking Enquiry Service Via Metrash


2026-05-12 02:38:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MoI) highlighted the QPost tracking enquiry service available through the Metrash mobile application, allowing users to track official documents sent through Qatar Post.

According to the ministry, the service enables users to follow up on the status of mailed documents by entering the postal tracking number through the application.

The feature aims to simplify access to delivery updates and enhance digital government services.

The ministry outlined the service steps as follows:

-Access the enquiry service through the main interface.

-Enter the postal tracking number.

-Specify the mail dispatch point.

-View the request details and status updates.

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The Peninsula

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