Pakistan Says Bannu Attack Planned From Afghanistan Kabul Denies Allegation

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Taliban administration, dismissed Pakistan's allegations as“incorrect” and said Afghanistan soil would not be allowed to be used against any country.

In a statement released Tuesday, Mujahid said disputes between countries should be resolved through“mutual understanding, respect and genuine cooperation,” rather than accusations and threats.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said a day earlier that evidence collected by security agencies indicated the attack on the police center in Bannu had been organized by individuals based inside Afghanistan.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused militant groups operating from Afghanistan territory of carrying out attacks inside Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and border regions.

The latest exchange comes amid growing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with both sides accusing each other in recent months of supporting armed groups and carrying out cross-border attacks.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in militant violence since the collapse of a previous ceasefire with the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), with attacks targeting security forces in northwestern provinces increasing sharply.

Kabul has consistently denied allowing militant groups to operate from Afghanistan territory, while Pakistan has called for stronger action against armed networks it says threaten regional security.