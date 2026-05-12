South Africa Manufacturing Show 2026 To Spotlight Industry 4.0, AI And Smart Factory Innovation

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) South Africa's manufacturing sector is entering a new phase of digital transformation as industrial leaders accelerate investments in smart manufacturing, AI-driven operations, cybersecurity, and supply chain modernization. Against this backdrop, the 33rd Edition of the South Africa Manufacturing Show 2026 will bring together key stakeholders shaping the future of industrial innovation across the African continent.

Organized by Exito Media Concepts, the event will take place on June 11, 2026, at Focus Rooms – Universe, South Africa. The summit forms part of Exito's international event series focused on technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, manufacturing, and emerging enterprise sectors.

As manufacturers continue integrating Industry 4.0 technologies into production ecosystems, the event aims to provide a strategic platform for discussions around operational resilience, automation, AI adoption, robotics, IoT, cybersecurity, and sustainable industrial transformation.

The summit is expected to convene more than 150 C-level executives, directors, technology leaders, and policymakers from South Africa's leading manufacturing organizations and institutions.

According to the organizers, the event agenda will focus on practical strategies and frameworks designed to help businesses improve efficiency, modernize operations, and accelerate digital adoption across the industrial sector.

Key discussion topics will include:

Smart manufacturing and AI-powered industrial systems Connected supply chains and logistics optimization Cybersecurity resilience for smart factories Robotics and operational automation Digital transformation in mining and automotive sectors Sustainable manufacturing practices Data-driven operational intelligence Workforce development for Industry 4.0 environments

The event will also feature several prominent industry leaders and executives, including Joseph Ndaba of Mafikeng Digital Innovation Hub (MDIHub), Irshaad Kathrada of the Localisation Support Fund, Tapiwa Samanga of the Production Technologies Association of South Africa, and executives from companies including Sasol, Mahindra South Africa, Omnia Holdings, Reckitt, and Metair Investments.

A major highlight of the summit will be the“Manufacturing 100” recognition program, which celebrates influential leaders driving innovation, digital transformation, and operational excellence across South Africa's manufacturing ecosystem.

The South Africa Manufacturing Show 2026 is also CPD Certified, allowing attendees to earn up to eight hours of CPD points while participating in the summit.

For more information about the event, visit South Africa Manufacturing Show 2026

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