Qatar Announces Eid Al Adha 2026 Dates As Per Astronomical Calculations
Qatar News Agency reported that Dr. Faisal Al-Ansari, Executive Director of the Qatar Calendar House, said that although the Dhu al-Hijjah crescent will be formed on Saturday evening (the day of observation) at 11.02pm Doha time (12.02am on Sunday, UAE time), it will be impossible to see it in the skies in Qatar and other Arab and Islamic countries, since it would not have been formed by sunset.Recommended For You
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He added that it is impossible to see the crescent moon on Saturday evening (the day of observation) in the skies of Qatar and all Arab and Islamic countries, because the crescent moon will not have been born at sunset on that day.ALSO READ
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