Qatar Announces Eid Al Adha 2026 Dates As Per Astronomical Calculations

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Qatar has announced the dates for Eid Al Adha in 2026, citing astronomical calculations. Monday, May 18 will be the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah for the year 1447 AH, and Wednesday, May 27, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Qatar News Agency reported that Dr. Faisal Al-Ansari, Executive Director of the Qatar Calendar House, said that although the Dhu al-Hijjah crescent will be formed on Saturday evening (the day of observation) at 11.02pm Doha time (12.02am on Sunday, UAE time), it will be impossible to see it in the skies in Qatar and other Arab and Islamic countries, since it would not have been formed by sunset.

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He added that it is impossible to see the crescent moon on Saturday evening (the day of observation) in the skies of Qatar and all Arab and Islamic countries, because the crescent moon will not have been born at sunset on that day.

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