MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( href="" class="link" target="_blank" rel="noopener" >investorideas newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including mining stocks issues UK market commentary from deVere Group.

Today's US CPI backs the new chair of the Federal Reserve into a corner on interest rate cuts, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as fresh inflation data and a geopolitical energy shock collide with a politically charged transition at the Federal Reserve, leaving incoming chair Kevin Warsh with sharply reduced room to manoeuvre on interest rates.

US inflation has accelerated again, with headline CPI rising to around 3.8% year-on-year in April, driven largely by surging energy prices linked to the Iran conflict and disruption through the Strait of Hormuz, which has tightened global oil supply and pushed fuel costs higher.

Core inflation, while lower, remains stuck well above the Fed's 2% target at roughly 2.8%, underscoring persistent price pressure across services.

At the same time, the central bank is already operating in a restrictive stance, with the federal funds rate holding in the 3.50% to 3.75% range.

Markets had previously priced a gradual easing cycle through 2026, but that path has now been sharply reduced as inflation proves stickier than expected and energy shocks filter through the system.

The incoming chair, Kevin Warsh, is widely expected to take office imminently following Senate confirmation, replacing Jerome Powell at a moment of intense policy divergence.

He inherits a central bank caught between slowing growth signals, elevated inflation and direct political pressure from President Donald Trump for lower interest rates.

Trump has repeatedly pushed for faster monetary easing to support growth and reduce borrowing costs, even as Fed officials remain cautious about cutting too early. The tension is now landing directly on Warsh's desk on day one.

Nigel Green says the latest inflation print fundamentally tightens the policy box Warsh is stepping into.

About Investorideas-Where you find the best investing ideas

/About/

Investorideas is a trusted platform for retail investors, serving as a hub for innovative investing ideas for over 25 years. Known for its pioneering coverage of sectors like mining, cleantech, defense, and water stocks, the company and its executives have been featured in high-profile media outlets for its expertise. Investorideas is always at the forefront of investment trends, offering coverage of diverse industries such as AI, mining, and tech. With a mission to empower investors, the company provides breaking news, sector-focused articles, podcasts, and exclusive interviews with leading experts. In addition, its award-winning branded content, AI-driven short videos, and podcasts highlight key investing insights and feature prominent industry leaders.

Why partner with Investor Ideas? Discover our powerful news, PR, social media, and podcast solutions for crypto stocks at Investorideas

/Investors/Services

Why should companies choose Investor Ideas for digital advertising and guest posts?

/Advertise/

Follow us on X: @investorideas, @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook:

Follow Investorideas and the Exploring Mining Podcast on YouTube:

Investors stay ahead by signing up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

/Resources/Newsletter

Join our free Telegram community.

Contact us for more info

Call 800 665 0411.

Disclaimer/Disclosure Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Moredisclaimer anddisclosure info/About/Disclaimer Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy: /About/Private_Policy