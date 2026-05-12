Telehouse Canada Undergoes Major Infrastructure Upgrade To Scale AI-Driven Organizations

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Telehouse Canada, a leading data centre service provider and subsidiary of KDDI Corporation, has announced the completion of a major infrastructure upgrade designed to support the next generation of AI‐driven workloads. By introducing direct liquid‐to‐chip technology, Telehouse enables high‐density AI inference deployments within its interconnection‐rich downtown Toronto data centre environments-reinforcing the company's leadership in delivering resilient, future‐ready facilities that power Canada's digital transformation and support the next wave of innovation.

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, organizations are increasingly seeking data centre environments capable of supporting performance‐intensive workloads at scale. These requirements are driving demand for higher‐density infrastructure and advanced cooling solutions, particularly in environments where reliability, efficiency, and proximity to end users are critical for AI inference.

Building on this investment, Telehouse Canada has deployed direct liquid cooling across its metro data centre campus, alongside infrastructure enhancements designed to enable high‐density deployments and improved connectivity for AI workloads. The deployment supports organizations colocating AI infrastructure within Telehouse facilities, with cabinet densities of up to 120 kW per rack.

This marks a first-of-its-kind deployment of direct liquid cooling within an interconnection hub in Canada, underscoring its significance within the Canadian data centre and interconnection landscape. The upgrade positions Telehouse Canada to support organizations with strict cooling and power requirements while continuing to deliver low-latency connectivity and proximity to end users.

“As demand for AI continues to grow, organizations need data centre infrastructure that can support increasingly complex workloads at scale,” said Atsushi Kubo, President and CEO of Telehouse Canada.“This upgrade strengthens our ability to meet those needs while continuing to deliver the performance and reliability our customers expect.”

Advancing energy efficiency through heat recovery and reuse

Liquid cooling is more thermally conductive than air, allowing Telehouse Canada to remove up to 80 per cent of heat directly from high-power server components. As a result, reliance on power-intensive computer room air conditioners and server fans is reduced, lowering overall energy consumption while delivering a more sustainable and efficient cooling model. The direct liquid cooling system transfers heat from the server components to a cooling distribution unit, where it is carried away via a dedicated coolant loop. This heat is then transferred to Enwave 's closed-loop district energy system, where it is captured and repurposed through a fully isolated process to help heat Toronto's municipal drinking water rather than being released into the atmosphere, which improves Telehouse Canada's Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). In addition, the system removes reliance on chillers during normal operations, which reduces the need for evaporative cooling and reduces water usage, further improving the facility's Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE).

The project reflects Telehouse Canada's continued focus on building resilient, high‐performance digital infrastructure while also delivering tangible sustainability and economic benefits, including local job creation and the engagement of approximately 80 skilled professionals across construction and engineering disciplines throughout the project lifecycle.

Aligned with Canada's focus on digital infrastructure, AI, and innovation, investments such as this play an important role in strengthening the country's digital foundation-supporting long‐term growth, accelerating innovation, and ensuring infrastructure readiness as organizations scale AI‐driven operations. By continuing to invest in high‐performance, interconnection‐rich environments, Telehouse Canada is committed to enabling the next phase of digital transformation while supporting the evolving needs of Canada's digital economy and helping businesses scale and compete globally.

About Telehouse

Telehouse is a leading global data centre service provider under KDDI Group, bringing together a diverse range of business partners including carriers, mobile and content providers, enterprises, cloud providers and financial services companies. Established in 1989, Telehouse provides reliable, secure, and flexible colocation services, enabling organizations to accelerate speed to market and create business opportunities through fast, efficient and secure interconnections. For more information visit:

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