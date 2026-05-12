Gemgenève Attracts Record Numbers Despite Global Uncertainty

“This 10th edition, at the crossroads between business, creation and transmission, is proving to be one of the most successful events since the show's creation in 2018,” said the GemGenève organisation in a statement published on Tuesday.

“The feedback from exhibitors has been extremely positive. Whether they are traders, merchants, young designers or craftspeople who came to showcase their skills, they all praise the quality of the discussions, the unique energy that drives the show and the particularly favourable conditions for completing transactions,” said Ronny Totah, co-founder of GemGenève.

“In a global context marked by geopolitical tensions and the slowdown in certain markets, GemGenève sends a strong signal to the entire industry: that of a market that is more demanding, but still driven by rarity, excellence and confidence,” he added.

With 109 nationalities represented, GemGenève attracted more visitors than the previous edition (4,970 visitors). Revisits were up by more than 10%, and the Swiss, French, Italians, Belgians, British and Americans were the most motivated of all gem lovers to visit Palexpo.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

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