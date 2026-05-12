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Ant International Highlights Democratising AI And Strengthening Trust In 2025 Sustainability Report
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire)
This is also the first year Ant International integrated sustainability metrics into the management's performance evaluation framework. As Eric Jing, Chairman of Ant Group and Ant International said, "Accountability must be structural, not aspirational. When sustainability outcomes are valued as much as revenue growth or operational efficiency, the whole organisation is more likely to align accordingly-just like how it might work with entire economies."
In the Company's 6Ts Sustainability Framework (Travel, Trade, Thrive, Tech, Talent, Trust), Inclusion remains the critical objective. "Our success relies on our ability to innovate for small businesses and emerging markets to thrive above social and technological shifts. Doing great by doing good should be our strategic differentiator," said Peng Yang, CEO and Douglas Feagin, President at the Report's launch.
In 2025, Ant International's sustainability work focused on 3 priorities across the 6T arenas:
1. Democratising FinAI for SMEs and Emerging Markets
Ant International rolled out various AI tools to ensure emerging markets and SMEs need to be able to leverage AI without massive infrastructure or capacity investments.
Payment AI & Agentic Commerce:
The Company invested heavily in 2025 on technologies and partnerships on AML and security.
3. Digitalising Public Participation to Drive Social Impact In 2025, working with partners from New York to West Java, our people started new grassroots efforts to support youth, environment and community projects with digital expertise.
Find the full Report on our website:
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With the inclusion principle integrated into main innovation projects, Ant International now links 2 bn user accounts with 150 mn merchants through multi-layered partnerships, provides
global account services to 1.6 mn SMEs, and helps over 30 mn underserved businesses and individuals access quality credit .
As its
global payment,
global account and
embedded finance services expand rapidly, it is accelerating investments in
compliance capabilities and advanced security technologies to tackle evolving regulatory and risk environments.
From basketball courts in New York to marine protection in Java Indonesia, we build extensive partnerships to
protect the environment and empower local communities.
This is also the first year Ant International integrated sustainability metrics into the management's performance evaluation framework. As Eric Jing, Chairman of Ant Group and Ant International said, "Accountability must be structural, not aspirational. When sustainability outcomes are valued as much as revenue growth or operational efficiency, the whole organisation is more likely to align accordingly-just like how it might work with entire economies."
In the Company's 6Ts Sustainability Framework (Travel, Trade, Thrive, Tech, Talent, Trust), Inclusion remains the critical objective. "Our success relies on our ability to innovate for small businesses and emerging markets to thrive above social and technological shifts. Doing great by doing good should be our strategic differentiator," said Peng Yang, CEO and Douglas Feagin, President at the Report's launch.
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Alipay+ and
Antom, the Company's
Global Payment pillars, now connect 2 bn user accounts globally to over 150 mn merchants. This vibrant ecosystem of interoperability links up more than 10 national QR systems and supports 300+ payment methods in over 220 markets, including all card schemes, and 50 digital wallets, bank apps and BNPL apps.
Beyond payment,
WorldFirst and
Bettr, our
Global Account and
Embedded Finance services, support over 1.6 mn SMEs and provide credit access to 30 mn MSMEs and underserved users, integrating new AI and blockchain capabilities.
The inclusion metric was built systemically into major innovation projects, for instance, more SME-friendly agentic payment and AI commerce tools, AI-as-a-Service platform for emerging markets, and the EPOS SME AI solutions.
In 2025, Ant International's sustainability work focused on 3 priorities across the 6T arenas:
1. Democratising FinAI for SMEs and Emerging Markets
Ant International rolled out various AI tools to ensure emerging markets and SMEs need to be able to leverage AI without massive infrastructure or capacity investments.
Payment AI & Agentic Commerce:
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Antom Copilot 2.0 completes payment integration, onboarding, risk and chargeback resolution in secure, automated workflow.
Antom Agentic Payment Solution enables AI agents to securely initiate and complete card- and APM-based transactions in a pioneering payment mandate model.
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FinAI-as-a-Service platform, the GenAI Cockpit gives toolkits to fintechs, such as Malaysia's
TNG eWallet, and
easypaisa, Pakistan's first digital bank, to build flexible and autonomous AI commerce solutions, from customer-service assistants to sales copilots.
Custom-made agentic AI assistants such as
Alipay+ Voyager, an agentic AI travel companion embedded in super apps.
Open-sourced AI FX solution delivers FX forecasts with up to 93% prediction accuracy across complex, volatile currency markets.
EPOS360, an AI-powered SME operation and financing platform, rolls out in Southeast Asia.
The Company invested heavily in 2025 on technologies and partnerships on AML and security.
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SHIELD 3-in-1 Transformer model, supported by 7 bn parameters, identifies high-risk transactions with over 95% precision, while raising payment success rates by up to 13.5%.
Digital Wallet Guardian Partnership shares risk tech, anti-fraud and funds protection solutions among wallet partners to protect consumers and merchants.
The Alipay+
Privacy Enhancing Technology (PET) programme was cited by Singapore's Personal Data Protection Commission in its practical guidance for industry application.
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Our
Risk Management Committee mechanism, which implements a comprehensive risk governance framework from the corporate down to the ground unit level.
Our
3-layered Anti-Money-Laundering programme is anchored in a global baseline of minimum control standards to ensure consistency and integrity across all markets. We also use AI-powered risk detection and security review tools to improve accuracy and efficiency.
3. Digitalising Public Participation to Drive Social Impact In 2025, working with partners from New York to West Java, our people started new grassroots efforts to support youth, environment and community projects with digital expertise.
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As the
Innovation Partner for Sustainability of the New York Liberty,
Alipay+ began supporting
New York Liberty, the WNBA champion team on Liberty Sneaker Drives for underprivileged groups, Math Hoops project to build youth skills, and Threes for Trees project in NYC and Brooklyn.
AlipayHK launched a main digital channel for charity fundraising after the Tai Po fire, raising HK$200 million from 450,000 super app users in first three days.
Ocean Buddy , an in-app mini-programme for whale-shark protection in Indonesia, was launched in collaboration with
DANA and
Konservasi Indonesia, leveraging gamification to connect users' everyday digital activities to marine protection.
10x1000 Tech for Inclusion , a joint initiative with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and over 50 global partners, has certified 9,504 since 2018, 55% of whom are women.
Find the full Report on our website:
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