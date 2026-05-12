Tennant Strengthens Presence In Sweden Through Partnership With Johans Städmaskiner

Tennant Strengthens Presence In Sweden Through Partnership With Johans Städmaskiner
The partnership marks a further step in Tennant's regional growth strategy, strengthening its service capabilities and customer reach across Norrland.
Founded over 40 years ago and headquartered in Sundsvall, Johans Städmaskiner brings a strong regional presence, with offices and service workshops in Gävle, Hudiksvall, Umeå, Lycksele, and Sundsvall.
As part of the agreement, Tennant's full portfolio,including scrubber-dryers, sweepers, vacuum cleaners, and robotic cleaning solutions,will be available to customers through Johans Städmaskiner.
Through the partnership, Tennant's portfolio will be offered via Johans Städmaskiner using functional service agreements designed to provide customers with integrated equipment, maintenance, and support services.
All service activities will be managed locally by Johans Städmaskiner, ensuring responsive support for customers across the region.
Stefan Schönberg, sales manager Nordic at Tennant Company, says:“We are incredibly excited to welcome Johans Städmaskiner to the Tennant family.
“Johans has long been a respected player in Northern Sweden, and this partnership strengthens our ability to serve customers across the region with high-quality equipment and local expertise.”
For Johans Städmaskiner, the agreement represents a milestone as the company celebrates its 40th anniversary.
Anton Johansson, CEO of Johans Städmaskiner, says:“Our 40th anniversary marks the beginning of a new era with Tennant.
“The green machines are of exceptionally high quality, and we have always looked at them with great respect. It's fantastic that Johans is now going green for real.”
The partnership reflects Tennant's continued investment in strengthening its Nordic service network and expanding access to sustainable cleaning technologies across the region. Johans Städmaskiner will continue to manage local operations and customer relationships.
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