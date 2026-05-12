Missionirnewsbreaks Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results May 15

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical-stage AI-driven precision oncology company, announced that it will report its first-quarter 2026 operating and financial results via press release on May 15. The update will include financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, along with operational updates regarding the company's clinical trials and development of its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms.

To view the full press release, visit

About Lantern Pharma Inc.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company leveraging AI, machine learning, and its proprietary RADR(R) platform to transform the development of cancer therapies. Lantern's clinical pipeline includes LP-184 (acylfulvene), LP-284 (a TC-NER targeting compound in hematologic and solid tumors), and LP-300 (cisplatin/ethacraplatin analog), which is being evaluated in the HARMONIC Phase 2 trial in never-smoker patients with relapsed advanced lung adenocarcinoma following TKI treatment. LP-184 is also being developed for pediatric CNS cancers through Starlight Therapeutics, Lantern's wholly owned CNS-focused subsidiary. withZeta, Lantern's multi-agentic AI co-scientist platform, is now commercially available as a subscription-based research platform for the global biomedical and drug development community, representing a new revenue stream for the Company. Lantern operates an AI Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LTRN are available in the company's newsroom at

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