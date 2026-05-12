Investornewsbreaks Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) Reports Broad Gold Intercepts At Swanson Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) reported results from its ongoing drilling program at the Swanson Gold Project, highlighting broad and continuous gold mineralization that supports expansion potential beyond the current mineral resource model and planned open-pit limits. Key intercepts included 2.95 g/t gold over 80.0 meters, 2.37 g/t gold over 88.05 meters and 1.29 g/t gold over 93.85 meters, with drilling targeting previously under-tested areas between 90 and 250 meters vertical depth.

The company said the infill program successfully confirmed continuity of mineralization across large gaps in historic drilling data while also identifying higher-grade sub-intervals, including 232.0 g/t gold over 0.5 meters. LaFleur said the results strengthen confidence in the scale of the Swanson system as it advances development plans tied to its recently released preliminary economic assessment and planned restart of the 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill.

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About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 19,214 hectares (192 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. LaFleur recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) results for the Company's Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill (refer to press release dated March 3, 2026 ).

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLRF are available in the company's newsroom at

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